Finance
Burger King gets Sebi approval to launch IPO
Updated : January 28, 2020 07:26 PM IST
Going by the draft papers, Burger King's offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter.
Net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for funding roll-out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and general corporate purposes.
As of June 30, 2019, the company had 202 restaurants including seven sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants across 16 states and union territories and 47 cities across India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more