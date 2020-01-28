Finance

Burger King gets Sebi approval to launch IPO

Updated : January 28, 2020 07:26 PM IST

Going by the draft papers, Burger King's offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter.

Net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for funding roll-out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and general corporate purposes.