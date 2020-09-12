  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Building capital buffers, managing liquidity crucial for MFIs: RBI article

Updated : September 12, 2020 02:34 PM IST

"Going forward, building capital buffers and managing liquidity would be crucial for MFIs in fortifying their balance sheets against COVID-19 led disruptions," it said.
Owing to the disruptions in supply chain and business operations, the likelihood of loss of livelihoods and consequent drop in household incomes is high, it stated.
Building capital buffers, managing liquidity crucial for MFIs: RBI article

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Maharashtra govt raises circle rates by average 1.74%

Maharashtra govt raises circle rates by average 1.74%

ITR filing: Here's all you need to know about ITR Form 1

ITR filing: Here's all you need to know about ITR Form 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement