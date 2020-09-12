Finance Building capital buffers, managing liquidity crucial for MFIs: RBI article Updated : September 12, 2020 02:34 PM IST "Going forward, building capital buffers and managing liquidity would be crucial for MFIs in fortifying their balance sheets against COVID-19 led disruptions," it said. Owing to the disruptions in supply chain and business operations, the likelihood of loss of livelihoods and consequent drop in household incomes is high, it stated. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply