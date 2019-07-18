Finance
Budget proposals aimed at improving ease of living: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Updated : July 18, 2019 06:52 PM IST
The Minister, however, did not relax the tax proposals with regards to Foreign Portfolio Investors, TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore from banks and hike in customs duty on newsprint as was being demanded by opposition.
Referring to imposition of 1 per cent TDS on cash withdrawal beyond Rs 1 crore, she said the tax could be adjusted against the liability of the assesses and hence there will be no additional burden on them.
