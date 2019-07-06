Budget doesn’t breach the Lakshman Rekha for fiscal deficit

Budget 2019 was an important one as it was being presented on the backdrop of visibly slowing global economic growth and closer home as well. Most certainly this would need some stimulus to revive the investment cycle, which could mean slippage on the fiscal front. That was, in fact, the million dollar question in the market.

Frankly, some small amount of slippage could actually have been pardoned by the markets. Maybe yields would have backed up a bit and then resumed its southward journey eventually. But here markets were in for a bonanza. To quote the analogy of Ramayan from mythology, Sita breaching the Lakshman Rekha had far-reaching implications. Here we have seen a case where fiscal deficit line has not been breached.

The fact that the gross government borrowing remains unchanged at Rs 7.1 trillion is an extremely positive move. In that, the fiscal deficit has actually pegged a tad lower at 3.3 percent of GDP. As a first, we also saw an announcement of sovereign bond issuances from offshore markets. This is an unprecedented move which pleasantly surprised the markets. While the modus operandi for the same would be clear in the coming weeks, it releases some pressure of bond yields which would otherwise have continued to find supply side excuses not meeting with commensurate demand.

Another stoke of positive news is the capital availability for PSU banks amounting to Rs 700 billion. There is already a scramble for credit which is largely being met by banks currently given that NBFC lending has slowed down. Thus, continuity in channelising funds to the real sector could have been a tough ask given the paucity of capital in the banking system – which capitalisation plan has addressed to some extent. It is important to note here that the banking system is now comfortable on the liquidity front.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has already moved into accommodative policy on rates front. With the government not breaching the line of fiscal discipline, it spells good news for bond markets.

Blend all these together and we could expect further easing in bond yields in the coming months. Crude (oil) realities could continue to bite from time to time. However, oil prices do not to be ominous at this point in time. Globally too things are sluggish which could act as tailwinds for bond markets overall. In conclusion, what we saw was a well-intentioned budget, now walk the talk will be the key.