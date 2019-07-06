Finance
Budget doesn’t breach the Lakshman Rekha for fiscal deficit
Updated : July 06, 2019 09:45 AM IST
The fact that the gross government borrowing remains unchanged at Rs 7.1 trillion is an extremely positive move.
In that, the fiscal deficit has actually pegged a tad lower at 3.3 percent of GDP.
