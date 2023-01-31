Budget 2023: Wishlist of India Inc. and individual taxpayers

Despite global headwinds, the Indian economy has shown resilience and continues to be one of the fastest growing large economies. India’s economic resilience is attributable to its large domestic market, strong fundamentals and prudent policy measures during the Covid crisis. The World Bank has estimated that India's GDP will grow at 6.9% for the financial year 2022-23 and at 6.6% during 2023-24.

The key focus areas for this year’s budget are expected to be fiscal consolidation, widening the tax base, simplification of taxation provisions and promoting India as an investment and manufacturing hub. Some of the key budget expectations of India Inc. and individuals from this year’s budget are as follows:

Simplification of TDS / TCS provisions:

The key rationale for introducing TDS / TCS provisions was to widen the tax net by creating a transaction trail. However, over the years, these provisions have become quite complex with different tax rates thresholds, and exemptions, leading to interpretation issues and protracted litigation. Accordingly, there is a need to review and simplify the current TDS / TCS regime to provide a boost to ease of doing business in India and reduce the compliance burden on businesses.

Revamp capital gains tax regime: There is a need to simplify the existing capital gains tax regime in India. The capital gains provisions are quite complex with different holding periods for different asset classes to be classified as long-term or short-term capital assets. This classification has an impact on the computation mechanism, tax rate and availability of indexation benefit. There is a need to bring in parity in the holding period for all asset classes and make computational provisions simpler. It is suggested that assets be classified into equity, non-equity financial assets and all others including property. Further, the rate of surcharge should be capped at 15% in all cases. Currently, the base year for computing indexation benefit is 2001, which needs to be revised considering the last revision was done a long time ago.

Uniform tax rate: Currently, different categories of companies are subject to varying corporate tax rates. There is a need to extend the 15% tax rate, currently applicable to newly set-up manufacturing companies, to all companies. Also, there is a need to bring parity in the tax rates applicable to different entity types ‒ companies, LLPs and partnerships ‒ of course with adequate built-in safeguards.

Sunset clause for new manufacturing companies: To provide a boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the sunset clause for setting up a new manufacturing company for availing the 15% tax rate should be extended by 5 years (currently, the last date for setting up such company is 31 March 2024).

Start-ups and business reorganisation: India ranks 3rd in the list of countries having the largest start-up ecosystem. As per Invest India, as of 7 September 2022, India had 107 unicorns with a total valuation of USD 340.79 billion. Currently, tax benefits are available to certain specified start-ups which should be extended to all the start-ups. One of the conditions to avail the tax break is that the start-up should be incorporated before 1 April 2023. To encourage entrepreneurship through start-ups, this benefit should be extended to start-ups incorporated before 1 April 2028 (i.e., extended by 5 years). Contingent consideration payable on achieving certain milestones is the new norm for funding start-ups as well as in business re-organisations. There is a need to provide clarity regarding taxation of contingent consideration to provide certainty to the different stakeholders.

Roadmap for implementation of OECD’s two-pillar solution: Many countries (such as Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Malaysia) have already released consultation papers regarding the proposed changes in their domestic tax law to implement the two-pillar solution. India should lay down the roadmap for the changes in the domestic law on account of these proposals. While India has agreed to roll back its unilateral digital tax (i.e., equalisation levy) once the Pillar 1 is implemented, providing a roadmap would ensure tax certainty.

Significant Economic Presence (SEP): The SEP provisions are widely worded and hence even the sale of physical goods could get covered within their ambit. Since the intent was to tax digital transactions, it should be clarified that the SEP provisions will not apply to sale of goods. Further, to avoid undue hardship to taxpayers, detailed guidance on profit attribution should be provided and thresholds for applicability of SEP provisions should be increased.

Fast-track dispute resolution: The litigation system in India needs to be revamped to fast-track dispute resolution. Further, strengthening of the Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) and Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) regime will lead to tax certainty and promote ease of doing business in India.

Individual taxpayers

Rationalisation of the tax rates: There is a need to rationalise the slab rates for individuals. Also, the optional income tax regime should be made more lucrative. Further, the rate of surcharge applicable to individuals should be capped at 15%.

Deductions: There is a need to enhance the limit for deductions linked to investments and medical insurance. To provide some relief to India’s salaried class, which is the most compliant taxpayer, the standard deduction of INR 50,000 may be enhanced.

Post-retirement benefits: Many countries provide a social security net for their citizens, especially senior citizens. In the absence of a comprehensive social security net in India, certain tax concessions may be considered for long-term savings to build up the retirement corpus.

There has been buoyancy in tax collections, reflecting a growth of 24.58% compared to the last year, with a 19.72% increase in corporate income tax and a 30.46% increase in personal income tax (including STT).

Increasing capex, providing tax certainty, simplification and rationalisation of existing taxes, and reducing compliances will help foster a business-friendly environment and put the economy on an accelerated growth path. There is also a pressing need to generate employment opportunities by encouraging manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

All eyes are on the budget to see if it acts as a panacea pill for the Indian economy by providing a boost to growth while keeping fiscal deficit and inflation in check.

Vikas Vasal, National Managing Partner - Tax, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP (with inputs from Richa Sawhney and Ankita Chowdhry)

