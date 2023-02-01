homefinance News

Budget 2023 | Viability funding for 4000 MWh battery storage energy system announced

Budget 2023 | Viability funding for 4000 MWh battery storage energy system announced

1 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 1, 2023 12:27:41 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her speech at the Union Budget session 2023-24 announced that battery energy storage of 4000 MWh will be supported by viability funding "to steer the economy".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her speech at the Union Budget session 2023-24 announced that battery energy storage of 4000 MWh will be supported by viability funding "to steer the economy".

Recommended Articles

View All

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


She also announced that a detailed framework for Pumped Storage Projects will also be formulated. 
ICRA said that the announcement is positive for the Renewable Energy sector, especially to enable the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.
(This is a developing story)
Catch the Budget live blog here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

battery storageBudget 2023

Previous Article

Budget 2023 | Rs 1.75 lakh crore allocated for fertiliser subsidy

Next Article

Budget 2023 | PAN to be used a common identifier for digital systems under National Data Governance Policy