Budget 2023 | Viability funding for 4000 MWh battery storage energy system announced

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her speech at the Union Budget session 2023-24 announced that battery energy storage of 4000 MWh will be supported by viability funding "to steer the economy".
She also announced that a detailed framework for Pumped Storage Projects will also be formulated.
ICRA said that the announcement is positive for the Renewable Energy sector, especially to enable the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.
