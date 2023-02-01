Budget 2023 | PAN to be used a common identifier for digital systems under National Data Governance Policy

During her speech at the Union Budget session 2023-24 on Wednesday, Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that three centres of excellence will be set up for artificial intelligence (AI) under the National Data Governance Policy, which will be bought out to give access to anonymised data.

A Unified Filing Process will be set up and PAN will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, under the National Data Governance Policy.

"One-stop solution of reconciliation and updating of identity and addresses to be established using Digilocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity," she said.

DigiLocker, a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates, will now support more documents and will also be used for storing and sharing documents whenever needed, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her Budget speech at Parliament on Wednesday.

Digilocker, an initiative of Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) under the Digital India programme, is essentially a digital document wallet that currently supports government identity documents, marksheets and more.

Sitaraman also announced that three centres of excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set-up in top educational institutions "For realising the vision of 'Make AI in India and Make AI work for India'. "

Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, and sustainable cities. This will galvanise an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in the field," she added.