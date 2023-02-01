Budget 2023 | Top 10 announcements for the financial sector

FM highlighted financial sector as one of the seven Budget 2023 priorities. Here are the major Budget announcements pertaining to the financial sector:

Here are the major Budget announcements pertaining to the financial sector: Highlighting the financial sector as one of the seven Budget 2023 priorities, or the Saptarishi , Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, in her fifth straight Budget speech made a number of announcements.

1. Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs:

The revamped scheme will take effect from April 1, 2023, through the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in corpus. This will enable additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. The cost of credit will be reduced by about one percent.

2. Mahila Samman Bachat Parcha, small savings scheme: The scheme has been made available for two years up to March 2025. The deposit facility of up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women. The tenor is two years. The fixed rate is 7.5 percent and partial withdrawal option is available.

3. Setting up of National Financial Information Registry for efficient lending, financial inclusion and financial stability.

4. Enhanced max deposit limit of Rs 30 lakhs for senior citizens savings scheme versus Rs 15 lakhs earlier.

5. Maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for a joint account.

6. Agriculture credit target increased by 11.11 percent to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

7. KYC process will be simplified by adopting a ‘risk-based’ instead of a ‘one size fits all’ approach. The financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India.

8. To enable more innovative Fintech services, the scope of documents available in DigiLocker for individuals will be expanded. Measures to enhance business activities in GIFT IFSC.

9. To improve bank governance and enhance investors’ protection, certain amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, the Banking Companies Act and the Reserve Bank of India Act are proposed.

10. Fiscal support for digital public infrastructure will continue in 2023-24.