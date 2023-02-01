Budget 2023 | Finance Minister removes minimum threshold for TDS on online gaming

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had recently announced an e-gaming policy, proposing self-regulation, mandatory players' verification and additional due diligence. The Centre also appointed MeitY as the nodal ministry for all online gaming-related matters.

During the Union Budget 2023-24, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of the minimum threshold for TDS and clarify taxability relating to online gaming.

“For lottery, crossword puzzles games, etc, the threshold limit of Rs 10,000 for TDS shall continue but shall apply to aggregate winnings during a financial year,” Sitharaman added.

On winnings from online gaming, TDS is applicable in accordance with current income tax legislation. Additionally, while filing an income tax return, winnings must be declared under "Income from other sources" (ITR).

If each online game's winnings reach Rs 10,000, TDS becomes applicable. Additionally, winnings are subject to a 30 percent TDS deduction. However, from April 1, 2023, any amount won via online gaming will be subjected to TDS as per income tax laws.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj explained that the TDS will now be applicable only on net winning amount at the time of withdrawal from the game wallet and that the option to set off loses has also been given.

In the last year's budget, the Finance Ministry had recognised the gaming sector as one of the potential segments for job creation in India.

In 2020, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had announced an AVCG Centre of Excellence, expecting that the gaming sector and animation will become a major wealth generator for the country. Considering this, the MIB was allocated a sum of Rs 3,980.77 crore by the government last year.

According to a 2021 report by BCG-Sequoia India, the Indian gaming industry has generated at least $1.5 billion in revenue and is expected to triple this to over $5 billion by 2025.

Recently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced an e-gaming policy, proposing self-regulation, mandatory verification for players and additional due diligence.

The Centre appointed MeitY as the nodal ministry for all online gaming-related matters. Online gaming firms would be covered under the new IT rules, issued in 2021 for social media platforms.