Budget 2022 to focus on inclusive growth to build a strong Bharat

As everyone pins hopes that the upcoming Budget would get something or the other for them, sources shared that the focus of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on inclusive growth to build a strong Bharat.

Sources said that the Union Budget is likely to have measures that will aim at removing poverty and restoring livelihoods of people hit due to pandemic. The budget will also look at protecting domestic industries by further supporting and building the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and support those who have been affected the most, especially when it comes to unorganized and migrant laborers, sources added.

Government has been working on various projects to have an assessment of the number of migrant labourers that are there in the country and could present a real picture - the estimated quantum of support already extended and what will be given throughout the next fiscal.

“Budget is also likely to focus on overall development of 112 aspirational districts and further allocate funds to bring them at par with the rest of the country in terms of health, education, water & sanitation and infrastructure,” sources added.

It was in January 2018, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Aspirational Districts programme aiming to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts, focusing on strength of each district. Niti Aayog plays an important role in assessing the requirements and tracking the growth at these districts.

Apart from this, “the Budget is likely to propose enhancement of the ongoing food security schemes, especially providing free ration to the needy across India and also look at enhanced job opportunities through MNREGA via increased outlay of the scheme,” sources added.

Finance Minister is also likely to keep a special focus on the allocations to promote and further support women empowerment, empowerment of SCs/STs and tribals, especially when it comes to their social and economic empowerment, sources in the know of the matter said.

“Budget is also likely to propose measures to encourage domestic industries to focus on employment creation, encourage local entrepreneurs for job creation and self employment. The focus will also include further supporting the new age entrepreneurs through Startup India programme,” sources added.

Considering the need to shift and adopt the new age challenges, especially thrown by the pandemic and technologies to connect all villages and remote areas, further allocation and support will be given for building health infrastructure in villages and smaller towns and expand the telecom and internet coverage in rural and least connected villages, sources added.

“It will be a perfect balance of social as well as an economically strong budget to make India aim at a $5 trillion economy,” sources added.