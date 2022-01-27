Budget 2022: No 'halwa ceremony' this year amid Omicron fears

Amid fears of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the customary pre-Budget 'halwa ceremony' was dropped for the first time this year, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said instead of conducting the ceremony, sweets were provided to core staff due for a 'lock-in' at their workplace.

"To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo lock-in at their workplaces, instead of a customary halwa ceremony every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols," it said.

To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a 'lock-in' of the officials involved in preparing the documents. "Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament," the ministry added.

The traditional halwa ceremony, held ahead of the Budget presentation every year in India, marks the commencement of the printing process of the government's Budget document.

Like last year, Union Budget 2022-23 will also be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form". The ministry said that the entire Budget document will be released on a mobile application for the public after it is presented in the Parliament on February 1.

"The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms," it said.

Sitharaman, who in her maiden Budget presentation in 2019 shunned the long-standing practice of carrying the speech and Budget document in a briefcase in favour of a 'bahi-khata' holding the papers, used a handheld tablet to read her speech on the last occasion on February 1, 2021. She came to Parliament carrying the gadget inside the red-coloured 'bahi-khata' cloth.