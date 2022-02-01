Budget 2022: Memes on income tax and umbrellas rule social media

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2022-2023 speech was among the shortest in recent times, at 90 minutes. Sitharaman’s fourth budget was focused on an infrastructure push. She kept an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore for Gati Shakti, a master plan for faster movement of people and goods. As Sitharaman unveiled her fiscal proposals, social media reacted in the way it knows best -- through a plethora of memes.

Sitharaman didn’t tinker with the tax slabs, though the middle class was expecting some tax reliefs. Netizens were quick to express their disappointment through some hilarious memes.

One Twitter user posted about waiting for news on income tax during the Budget with a Mr Bean meme.

This user was certainly pleased with the details in this year’s budget.

The disappointment of the middle class was the common theme in most of these reactions.

Many focused on the government’s decision to introduce a 30 percent tax on income of crypto investments and a 1 percent TDS for crypto transactions also invited similar memes.

Another point in the budget that tickled the funny bone of Twitter users was the increase in duties for umbrellas. Umbrellas will now attract a duty of 20 percent.

The irony of gemstones and diamonds becoming cheaper at the same time was not lost either. The import duty on diamonds was reduced by 5 percent.

Some users were poking fun at the many words they found hard to understand in the budget presentation.

However, while the Union Budget 2022-2023 saw mixed reviews on social media, it was lauded by experts and industry leaders for being growth-oriented.