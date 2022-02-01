Budget 2022 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget today; taxpayers expect relief in form of rebates

Budget 2022 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget of India today - February 1 - for the fiscal year 2022-23. the Budget speech is likely to range from 90 minutes to 120 minutes. The salaried class expect FM Sitharaman to provide some income tax relief in Union Budget 2022.
Budget Day
The India Volatility Index (VIX)—known in market parlance as the fear index—has risen 6 percent to 21.95 ahead of the Budget, reflecting expectations of wild swings in share prices in Budget days. Markets globally have been volatile over the last month as the US Federal Reserve prepares to tighten liquidity and raise interest rates. Market usually see big moves on either sides on the day of the Budget, and given the backdrop of volatile global markets and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors, expect the tradition to be maintained today, The Sensex closed above the psychological level of 58,000. Traders are eyeing 17400 as the immediate resistance level for the Nifty. The index closed at 17340 yesterday.
Budget 2022: The need of the hour is a well-designed, pragmatic Union Budget.
The Budget should help draw the path for India to become a $5 trillion economy and a $1 trillion digital economy. Currently, the Indian economy is pegged at $3.1 trillion, being the sixth-largest economy after the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Read More
Budget 2022: Experts want Centre to set aside 'green expenditure' funds
Environmental experts have called for budgetary allocation under green expenditure to show that India is serious about meeting the enhanced targets announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Conference of the Parties 26 in Glasgow. They also said that India's climate targets will require an investment of about USD 35 million in energy storage in this decade alone.
Budget 2022: Spends on healthcare and pharma
There is an expectation of an increase in budgetary allocations for the sector as the vaccination programme continues to cover more citizens and the booster dose is being administered. It is hoped that government introduces benefits for exports to make India a global pharmacy market. It is also hoped that the government provides tax benefits for startups in critical healthcare research and health-tech services.
Budget 2022: How can it be made more inclusive of fintechs?
The government's recognition of fintechs and their ability to reach out to the unserved and underserved sections of the country is evident from multiple initiatives in recent times. But, will this support remain in the long run? Here are a few ways in which the Union Budget can be more inclusive of fintechs and NBFCs.
Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden Budget presentation in 2019 shunned the long-standing practice of carrying the speech and Budget document in a briefcase in favour of a 'bahi-khata' holding the papers
Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to boost budget spending to support eco growth
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to strike a fine balance between being fiscally prudent and growth supportive when she presents her fourth straight budget on Tuesday, which is expected to have plans to boost spending to revive investment and create jobs. The Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, 2022 is likely to raise spending on infrastructure to set the economy on a firmer footing.
Budget 2022 expectations: Short-term relief, medium-term growth
Budget 2022 will seek to balance short-term fiscal needs with structural reforms to support medium-term growth.Experts say the Budget will chart India’s path back to sustainable growth and the pave the way towards a $5 trillion economy of its potential. Read More
Budget 2022: Challenges govt needs to address this year
The Union Budget will also have to account for prices rising in global commodity markets (oil and metals), and volatility in global financial markets as the US tightens monetary policy throughout 2022, and lastly, the impact of continuous stream of new COVID-19 variants. ‘Decoupling’ from the global economy while sustaining our growth revival is impossible.
Budget 2022: Union Budget will be presented in "paperless form"
Like last year, Union Budget 2022-23 will also be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form". The ministry said that the entire Budget document will be released on a mobile application for the public after it is presented in the Parliament on February 1.
Budget 2022: Longest speech, paperless to iconic ones; here are some interesting facts on Union Budget
The Budget was first introduced in India on April 7, 1860, when Scottish economist and politician James Wilson from East India Company presented it to the British Crown. Here are some budget trivia
Budget 2022: Liquidity and demand boosting sops critical for hospitality sector
The hotel industry expects announcements to boost consumption/spending and significant spend on safety and health. The sector will be an indirect beneficiary of this improved optimism. Given that road travel has witnessed sharp increase in the last one year, infrastructure and connectivity improvement measures will impact hotel demand positively. Read More
Budget 2022: Real estate sector expects tax rebates, infrastructure status
Real estate developers expect the government to relax long-term capital gains tax on real estate, raise the ceiling of home loan interest deduction for tax rebate from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, redefine affordable housing, give waivers or reductions on GST on raw material and provide new provisioning for rental housing in the upcoming budget
Budget 2022: Hotel Association of India demands 'infrastructure' status for hotels
The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has suggested to the Finance Ministry some policy reforms which will help in the revival of the industry and will also enable it to flourish in the long run. According to hotels, the status of ‘Infrastructure’ will resolve a large number of the issues being faced by hotels and hospitality companies.
Budget 2022: Formation of GST tribunal likely to be announced
The Centre might announce the formation of the Goods and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in the Union budget next week. While setting up a tribunal for indirect taxes would be something under the purview of the GST council, the Union Cabinet had given its approval to set up the tribunal for such matters in 2019. Read More
Budget 2022: Standard income tax deduction may be hiked by 30-35% in Budget 2022, say reports
Given the rising healthcare expenses due to COVID-19, one of the most common requests in terms of personal taxation is to increase the standard deduction limit by 30-35 percent, according to an official in the finance ministry. Read More
Budget 2022: Why the Union Budget is presented at 11 am on February 1 every year
In 2017, then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Union Budget would no longer be tabled on the last working day of February as was done during the British colonial era. Yashwant Sinha was responsible for mooting the idea of changing the timing from 5 pm to 11 am. Read More
Budget 2022: Here are some key economic terms you need to know
While presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to talk about financial indicators like fiscal deficit, inflation, disinvestment, revenue receipts, capital expenditure, and more. Here are some key economic terms that you should be aware ahead of the budget. Read here
Budget 2022: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's team
Here's a look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's team that is working on the challenging task.of creating India's annual financial statement. Click here
President Ram Nath Kovind's Budget session speech
The Union Budget session began on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. During his address, the President highlighted the achievements of the central government. Here's the full text
Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in Parliament on Monday
The government tabled Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament after President Ram Nath Kovind's address on Monday, the first day of the Budget session. The Economic Survey is the Finance Ministry's yearly flagship publication. It analyses India's economic development over the previous fiscal year by offering comprehensive statistical data on all sectors including manufacturing, agricultural and industrial. Read Details
Welcome to our live coverage of Union Budget 2022-23. The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament at 11 am. Stay tuned with us for all the important updates