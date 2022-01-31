Budget 2022: India must look at ways to lure investors through its trade policy interventions

Union Budget 2022-23 is being formulated in the background of an economic recovery which seek to address the losses incurred during the last two years hobbled by the COVID crisis.

The main challenge for the government is to restore the growth impulses and steer the economy to a 7 percent plus growth rate which can double the per capita income in the next decade. To achieve this, employment led growth, trade policy liberalisation and export promotion, focus on adequate infrastructure spending would be vital.

One critical issue that looms large is the job crisis which significantly afflicts the economy. The employment rate in India which was recorded at 43 percent as per the World Bank data in 2020 is much below compared to the world average of 55 percent. Only West Asia and North Africa have a lower employment rate than India.

The employment outlook looks even grimmer if one refers to the CMIE’s data based on a stringent definition of employment which shows India’s employment rate at a meagre 38 percent. The employment elasticity of manufacturing growth in the last few years have come down significantly. Therefore, India’s policy focus now needs to shift from mere growth to job-enabling growth.

For this to happen, the government needs to explore ways for creating opportunities in the MSMEs and the labour-intensive manufacturing sectors like textile, leather, food processing and infrastructure sector like construction and transportation as these sectors employs in large numbers and may address the immediate challenge of high unemployment rate in India which stood at 7.1 percent in December 2021.

Adequate spending on key infrastructure projects which has high multiplier effect in job creation could be a useful strategy and it is likely that we may hear some announcement by the Finance Minister regarding this. This will also help to crowd in private investment.

In the upcoming Budget, we may probably also hear some announcement relating to the National Employment Policy which is currently being drafted and aims to outline the roadmap to increase employment opportunities in India.

The other important area which may find focus from the government in this budget could be the trade policy. With China vacating the space in large scale investments particularly in manufacturing, India must look at ways to lure investors through its trade policy interventions. Trade, one of the engines of economic growth, has not fired for India in the last decade. The 2022-23 Budget may focus a lot more on trade related packages.

There is a strong likelihood that the Finance Minister may announce some important trade related developments like simplification of SEZs policy including formulation of separate rules and procedures for manufacturing and service SEZs, signing of one or two Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) which are under negotiations, especially one with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which the Commerce Secretary have also hinted in the recent past.

FTAs with entities such as the EU, UK, Canada, Australia and the UAE serve not only our economic interest but also advance our geopolitical objectives. Duty-free access for Indian products to these large markets would go a long way towards accelerating growth.

Further, it is also important that India must look at comprehensive economic partnership agreements rather than strict FTAs which are confined to just goods and tariff cuts. Services, non-tariff barriers and movement of professionals (visas) must form part of this. Inclusion of these announcements would go a long way towards making the forthcoming budget memorable.

For India’s GDP to attain a high growth rate, further liberalisation on the trade side would be vital. Since 2014, there have been tariff increases in 3,200 out of 5,300 product categories, affecting about $300 billion or 70 per cent of total imports. The average tariff increased from 13 per cent in 2014 to nearly 18 per cent which also gets reflected in the form of high input costs. The upcoming budget may announce some measures in the form of customs duty reduction on critical raw materials and capital goods that had hit the industry quite hard or some special packages for job generating sectors.

On the export side, India’s export performance has never been better than that seen in 2021. In the first 11 months of the year, exports exceeded $354 billion, over $57 billion (or 19.2 percent) higher than the previous best for the same period, which was achieved in 2019. However, to achieve India’s ambitious target of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy, further push in creation of export infrastructure such as coastal economic zone near port area which require minimal new infrastructure support would be crucial.

The Finance Minister in the upcoming Budget may also propose expansion in the coverage of Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products Scheme (RoDTEP) to some other sectors like iron and steel to make export more competitive.

On the tax front, there are not likely to be any significant changes as some of the changes have already been made in the area of corporate taxation. On the personal income tax side, the government lacks the fiscal flexibility to make deep cuts in personal income tax rates as the exemption limit is already very high, at INR 5 lakhs which is 3.5 times the per capita income. But however, it is possible that the Finance Minister may increase the standard deduction to put some disposable income in the hands of the middle class to boost consumption.

India’s trade to GDP level for the first time since 2013-14 had crossed the 50 percent mark. Given its strong performance, there is high possibility that the current fiscal year will end with trade playing an important growth trigger for the economy.

The author VS Krishnan is National Leader, Tax and Economic Group, EY India. Deepraj Pathak, Manager, Tax and Policy Group, EY also contributed to the article

Views are personal

