Budget 2022: Hospitality and tourism industry welcomes ECLGS extension, but says direct support needed

The Union Budget 2022-23 has left India’s hospitality and tourism industry disappointed. While the industry welcomed the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), there were hopes for far more specific measures to be announced to provide relief to an industry that has been the worst hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on Tuesday, said that the hospitality and related services, especially those provided by micro and small enterprises, have yet to regain their pre-pandemic level of business.

Considering this, the ECLGS will be extended up to March 2023 and its guarantee cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to a total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore, with the additional amount being earmarked exclusively for the hospitality and related enterprises.

The hospitality industry which includes food services, hotels and tourism, has been the worst-hit by consecutive waves of the pandemic, which saw restrictions imposed on these businesses. According to an estimate by the National Restaurant Association of India, the Indian food services industry saw closure of over 25 percent of food business operators, resulting in nearly 24 lakh jobs lost. The industry is estimated to have declined by 53 percent to Rs 2,00,762 crore, compared to Rs 4,23,624 crore in FY20.

Kabir Suri, president of NRAI and Co-Founder and Director, Azure Hospitality, said that while the extension of the ECLGS scheme will allow one-year moratorium extension for loans availed under the ECLGS Scheme, it may ease current liquidity issues only for some businesses which have existing credit lines or outstanding sanction available loans.

“It was very disappointing to see that no specific announcements were made for the restaurants Industry and we are yet again left to fend for ourselves,” he said, adding that the industry was looking for immediate liquidity support, restoration of Input Tax Credit (ITC) on GST, Ease of Doing Business from over regulation and excessive licensing, and a fair and equitable e-commerce policy for the survival and revival of the restaurant sector.

“On behalf of our fraternity, I once again request the Finance Minister to consider our requests and address them favourably on a priority basis,” Suri added.

A similar reaction was seen among hotel owners as well. While lauding the Finance Minister for extending the ECLGS Scheme up to March 2023, KB Kachru, Vice-President, Hotels Association of India (HAI), and Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, said specifics need to be studied to understand better the impact on specific businesses and organisations.

“HAI has been requesting for the scheme to be customised and tailored to the unique model of hotel business and the future outlook of the sector,” he added.

“We await fine print on the relaxations on meeting debt ratio covenants of previous ECLGS schemes, if any, and if the Rs 200 crores cap under the scheme has been enhanced,” Sanjay Sethi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Chalet Hotels Limited, said.

Vineet Verma, Executive Director & CEO, Brigade Hospitality, also expressed disappointment. “Hospitality and Tourism sectors have most regrettably been given the short shrift in the Union Budget 2022-23. Except for the extension of ECLGS till March 2023, there is no other announcement that could have provided the much needed succour," he said.

While making representations to the government before the budget, HAI estimated that about 40 percent of hotels in India are on the brink of permanent closure, putting 70 percent of the direct jobs in the hotel sector at risk.

As per the estimates of hotel consulting firm Hotelivate, the average occupancy in India fell by 48 percent, while the average revenue per available room (Revpar) fell 66 percent to Rs 1,358 from Rs 3,964 in FY20.

Tourism bodies too, echoed a similar sentiment that there was some relief, more support was expected.

FAITH, the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India, said that more direct and immediate support could have been extended.

“The Union Budget provides some relief and medium to long term infrastructure measures to stressed tourism travel & hospitality industry, but there was an immediate opportunity for more direct intervention to support the highly stressed tourism travel and hospitality companies and their employees,” Nakul Anand , Chairman, FAITH said.

The additional measures the industry body was expecting included some direct wage support for employees in the tourism, travel and hospitality industry, infrastructure status to hotels, abolishment of TCS on outbound travel to prevent travel expenditure shifting from Indian travel companies to offshore travel companies, among others.

The Travel Agents Association of India too was hoping for relief. TAAI too had made representations to the Finance Ministry over Tax Collected at Source (TCS) and requested for GST input credits be made available across states for hotels and travel-tour operators.

“TCS which has been a hindrance to growth of outbound tourism making Indian tour operators less competitive in the international market due to the 5 percent being levied on all package tour options over and above the GST. We were also expecting to the least that travel and tourism be brought under the concurrent list for industry status,” Jyoti Mayal, President of TAAI, said.

“The growth of travel and tourism required a catalytic boost, but with none coming our way, the pandemic shall continue to dampen our misery multifold,” the association said in a statement.