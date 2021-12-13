Budget 2022: Govt should focus on skill development and high growth sectors to boost employment, says CII

In a bid to boost employment generation and livelihood opportunities in the country, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in its Pre-Budget Memorandum 2022-23, has shared a list of recommendations. The suggestions range from skill development to rural entrepreneurship.

The CII has said that there is a need to reimagine skilling as it is a dynamic concept that responds to technological, economic and social change. In order to achieve the goal of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy, a skilled and competitive workforce as per international standards is essential for the country, suggested CII.

The industry body goes on to add that apart from hard skills, the Indian workforce should have digital literacy, linguistic ability and cultural empowerment. The CII pointed out that in order to have a skilled workforce we need to start at an early stage. "The New Education Policy has taken important steps in that direction. Schools and educational institutes will include vocational training and exposure will be given to foreign languages, bringing the culture of lifelong learning. This will help build a global mindset and position India's youth in a sweet-spot in national as well as international job markets," it said. The CII also praised initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

Meanwhile, the CII suggested that there is a need for more budget allocation towards rural job guarantee schemes. It added that labour-intensive sectors including e-commerce and logistics should also be focused upon. The leading industry body suggested the government to give special emphasis to strengthen the supply chain, sales and service network. The government may look at relaxing the complex procedures and compliance linked to hiring and engagement of apprentices, CII proposed.

The CII urged the government to focus on high growth labour-intensive sectors -- including e-commerce, logistics, tourism & hospitality, banking, financial and insurance, healthcare, construction, textile and apparel and education.