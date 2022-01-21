Budget 2022: Food and fertiliser subsidies likely to remain on higher side

While Rs1.47 lakh crore is the estimated additional expense on food subsidy with PMGKAY or free food grain distribution extended till March, normal food subsidy under the NFSA is likely to cost another Rs 2.30 lakh crore, pushing FY22 food subsidy to approx Rs 3.75 lakh crore.

This year’s budget has allocated 2.50 lakh crore for food subsidy and another Rs 50,000 crore has been sanctioned in the second supplementary. The budget is likely to provide the remaining Rs 70,000-Rs 75,000 crore for FY22.

With the economic cost of rice rising from Rs 37/kilo in FY20 to almost Rs 43/kilo in FY22, and that of wheat from Rs 26/kilo in FY20 to almost Rs 30/kilo in the current financial year, even without further extensions of the PMGKAY, the government is likely to factor in another Rs 2.50 lakh crore in food subsidy, making it the single biggest expense, after interest payments on government borrowings.

Also, from this fiscal onwards the government has stopped using the small savings loans to finance additional food subsidy. The government will not deviate from this and hence , the coming budget will allocate the full amount in cash, leading to a larger estimate. In fact during the current financial year, the Centre hasn’t borrowed a single rupee from small savings to pay for food subsidy and there are no subsidy arrears to FCI which the government has to account for. Thus for this reason also, the budget will continue showing higher allocations for distribution of foodgrains.

The other big expense is likely be on fertliser subsidies. The government has already estimated additional fertiliser subsidy of Rs 58,430 crore , pushing the FY22 budget from Rs 79500 crore to a whopping Rs 1.38 lakh crore. Expecting a further increase in the net sowing area and high input and fertliser costs globally, the government is estimating FY23 fertiliser subsidy at Rs 1.40 lakh crore, 42 percent higher than FY22.