The first Union Budget after the pandemic-induced lockdowns that derailed India’s economic growth story will be quite crucial for various stakeholders who are hoping for relief measures that will get them out of troubled waters.

As per the government's estimate, the GDP is expected to contract by 7.7 percent in 2020-21. The government’s priority will be to increase spending without worrying too much about the fiscal deficit, as it is the need of the moment to revive the economy.

Here is what the Budget 2021 may entail for the following sectors:

Healthcare

The government’s expenditure in the healthcare sector is expected to be higher, especially considering the vaccination cost it would incur. “Economists favour raising health expenditure to more than 1.25 percent of GDP, compared to the 0.3 percent now," a Business Standard report said. The 15th Finance Commission has also called for an increase in medical expenditure to 2.5 percent of the GDP. The budget may include incentives for telemedicine.

Infrastructure

The government may consider investing more on public infrastructure and offer incentives for private infrastructure investments. Given that the resources are stressed, the actual size of spending will depend on the revenue the government can generate.

The budget may increase capital expenditure to accelerate investments and complete projects under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). A development finance institution (DFI) may be set up to support infrastructure funding.

Bank Credit

The state-owned banks may get funds to help them maintain liquidity. The government is also likely to set up Bank Investment Company (BIC) to hold its stake in public sector banks. The classification period for bad loans may be relaxed from the current 90 days to 120-180 days.

Taxes

The government had already brought several reforms in the income tax in the last budget, so there may not be many changes from that this time around. However, it is considering a COVID-19 cess for the high-income earners, to meet the cost incurred due to the pandemic. There is a demand to widen the limit of exemption under Section 80D of the IT Act, which includes medical insurance premiums. A tax waiver on interest of Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS) may also be introduced.

Employment