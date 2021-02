In the Budget presented today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed the imposition of an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess on specified goods. Also, a Rs 2.5 per litre agri infra cess on petrol and Rs 4 on diesel has been imposed for 2021-22.

However, there would be no additional burden on the consumer overall as the finance minister also proposed to reduce Basic Customs Duty on these items.

"Overall there would be no additional burden on the consumer on most of these items," she said.

An Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (Agri cess) has been proposed on specified goods, as below:

Items Proposed cess (Customers) Gold, Silver and dore bars 2.50% Alcoholic beverages (falling under chapter 22) 100% Crude palm oil 17.50% Crude soyabean and sunflower oil 20% Apples 35% Coal, lignite and peat 1.50% Specified fertilizers (Urea etc) 5% Peas 40% Kabuli Chana 30% Bengal Gram/Chick peas 50% Lentil (Mosur) 20% Cotton (not carded or combed) 5%

Rajat Bose, Partner Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said that the levy of agriculture cess is an interesting development and its impact needs to be seen on the sector.

