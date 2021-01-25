Finance Budget 2021: Here's why govt could introduce COVID-19 cess Updated : January 25, 2021 05:40 PM IST The government may introduce a coronavirus cess or surcharge on individual taxpayers in the upcoming budget, experts opine. Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which will be the third Budget of the Modi 2.0 government. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply