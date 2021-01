Budget 2021-22 will be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which will be the third budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

Ahead of it, here are key expectations from the key insurance players:

Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

“On the direct tax front for individuals, I feel the government should provide tax exemption to people opting for home insurance. Thus, providing them with much-needed motivation especially in the light of increasing natural calamities that leave people stranded. This may be done by providing a separate limit over and above the already savings biased 80C limit. On the indirect tax piece, there is a direct need for government to reduce the GST rates on insurance premium given the low insurance penetration in India and the fact that insurance is intended to provide financial support against any sudden human or economic loss.”

Balachander Sekhar, CEO & Co-Founder, Renewbuy

“We believe that the need for Insurance coverage is critical in these times and should be a very important consideration in Budget 2021. The government should definitely look at strengthening the sector by building insurance accessibility for consumers. Tax saving impetus towards insurance under section 80C and 80D would definitely help in increasing the insurance penetration in Tier 2 and 3 cities, where the insurance gap majorly lies and could give relief to consumers, especially in the wake of COVID-19.”

Parag Raja, MD and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance

‘We expect this budget to spur penetration of insurance with a lower tax regime and higher tax-free slabs in a crammed 80C and 80D limit where life insurance comes across to be grappling for space.”

Kamesh Rao, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

“While investment in NPS offers additional tax deductions of Rs 50,000 under section 80CCD, life insurer’s pension plans do not enjoy this benefit, making it unattractive for customers. The budget should announce measures to bring parity between pension products offered by life insurers and NPS. Additionally, life insurers offer annuities as retirement income, for which they generally invest the fund in government securities for a long-term guaranteed return, which also plays a significant role in nation-building. "

"The government should increase the supply of long-dated (40-50 years) bonds for increased liquidity in the market. It should further develop the corporate bond market, where insurance companies can source long-term, creditworthy, or enhanced corporate bonds, and generate better long-term yields for such annuity plans."

Vighnesh Shahane, MD & CEO, IDBI Federal Life Insurance

“We propose an increase in FDI from 49 percent to 74 percent, in line with AMC's which are at 100 percent FDI and banking which is at 74 percent FDI. Secondly, Section 80C of the Income Tax Act provides for a tax deduction of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on various investments including insurance policies. Since this section is cluttered with many investment options, we would recommend either increasing the deduction limit or keeping a separate section for insurance policies."