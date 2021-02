Union finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) has been expanded to 7,400 projects.

She said projects worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore have been completed under the National Infra Pipeline.

"We will also introduce bill to set up Development Finance Institution (DFI) providing Rs 20,000 crore to launch the National Asset Monetisation Pipeline to fund new infra projects," she added.

The NIP was launched with 6,835 projects, which has now been expanded to more than 7,300. Projects identified under the NIP require investment of a whopping Rs 111 lakh crore during 2020-25.

Many ministries/departments have shown substantial progress in project implementation and expenditure, especially in the second quarter of 2020-21, the statement said.

In addition, the majority of ministries/departments have targeted substantially high infra expenditure in the current fiscal than the actual expenditure of FY''20.