Authored by Harsh Bhuta

The government faces an unprecedented challenge in Budget 2021 as India and the world have weathered a once in a lifetime black swan event. Expectations are sky-high that the government will take strong measures to revive the bruised and battered economy which is expected to contract by 7-8 percent of GDP this fiscal.

The focus of this budget should be increased on government capital expenditure balanced with revenue mobilization. Although India’s public debt-to-GDP ratio has jumped to 89 percent as per the IMF, the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated in the run-up to the Budget that she will not allow the fiscal deficit number to worry her too much as she pushes spending to revive growth in the upcoming budget. Public spending is the only driver to stimulate growth at this juncture.

I hope the government will not look to shore up much-needed revenue through increased tax collections and instead focus on revenue mobilization through settling disputed litigation and public disinvestment. There should not be any new taxes or increase in the tax rate in this budget.

Following are some of the proposed tax reforms which could revive the Indian economy:

Reintroduction of single tax slab structure and increase the minimum taxable income threshold from Rs 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh.

Reduction in TDS on salary income to enhance liquidity in the hands of taxpayers.

Maximum exemption limit under Sec 80C should be increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. This will mobilize household savings and encourage investments.

Work from Home (WFH) allowance/reimbursements made by employers to employees should be explicitly made non-taxable in the hands of the employee and should be allowed as a business expense in the hands of the employer.

Rationalize TDS regime on capital gains earned by Non-residents under section 195 which is on gross sale consideration and not on the portion of the gain, hence patently unjust and a significant deterrent for inbound investments by non-residents. The budget should do away with TDS where the sale of property by non-resident payees does not result in any capital gains. TDS should be paid only when the sale of an asset by non-resident results in capital gains, which can be certified by an Indian Chartered Accountant.

Limit General Anti Avoidance Rules to non-resident taxpayers only.

Newly established domestic manufacturing companies - Rationalize restrictive eligibility conditions for claiming a lower tax rate of 15 percent. The last date for the commencement of manufacturing must be extended till March 31, 2025.

Research and Development (R&D) thrust - the weighted deduction under section 35(2AB) of the Income Tax Act should be reinstated at 1.5 to 2 times the expenditure. The mission of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ cannot be achieved without incentivizing research. Several countries globally give tremendous benefits to R&D expenditure such as the UK (230 percent to SMEs), Singapore (200-250 percent) and China (150-175 percent). Investments in R&D activities must be incentivized to encourage innovation of new products and technologies, particularly in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, which is the need of the hour.

Corporate Social Responsibility expenditure – 100 percent deduction should be allowed. Currently, income tax law does not allow companies to claim any deduction under CSR expenditure.

Cross border M&A should be tax neutral – should be on the same pedestal as domestic mergers/demergers schemes through NCLT.

Taxability of deferred considerations – Consideration that is contingent in nature should only be taxed in the year of receipt of such consideration in the hands of the seller.

Capital Markets

Holding Period for capital gains of debt-oriented growth mutual funds should be reduced to 12 months from the existing 36 months for it to qualify as a long-term capital asset.

Pre-filling of listed capital gain transactions in ITR to ease filing and eliminate human error and inaccuracies. Leverage the power of technology and integrate data received from stock exchanges and KYC registration agencies on listed shares transactions and expand the scope of Form 26AS, the income tax passbook. Pre-filing of listed transactions will automatically provide the taxpayer information on their capital gains from the sale of stocks and mutual funds, dividends received etc. when filing income tax returns and one does not have to manually fetch data from different sources.