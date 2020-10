A circular by the Budget division of the Economic Affairs Department on Thursday said the pre-Budget meetings will begin on October 16, 2020.

The union finance ministry has officially kicked-off exercise for the General Budget 2021-22. The Budget 2021-22 is likely to be presented on February 1, which is the first working day in that month.

It will be the third Budget of both the Modi 2.0 government and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.