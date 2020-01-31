Associate Partner
HDFC life
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Budget 2020: When and where to watch live streaming online; all you need to know

Updated : January 31, 2020 07:20 PM IST

As usual, the union railway budget will also be presented along with the union budget.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget speech at 11: 00 am in the Parliament.
Budget 2020: When and where to watch live streaming online; all you need to know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies

Economic Survey 2020: Corporate tax cut to mostly benefit less than 1% of companies

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

HUL Q3 misses estimates, net profit jumps 13% to Rs 1,616 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement