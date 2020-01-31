Budget 2020: When and where to watch live streaming online; all you need to know

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament on Saturday (February 1). As usual, the union railway budget will also be presented along with the union budget.

This year's budget is Sitharaman's second budget as finance minister. This will also be the second budget of the Narendra Modi government after it retained power for the second time. Here's where and when you can watch the budget presentation:

Where to watch union budget LIVE streaming online?

Viewers can watch the LIVE webcast of the union budget 2020-21, pre and post-budget analysis on CNBC-TV18 here: www.cnbctv18.com

For LIVE Telecast, tune in to news channel CNBC-TV18, which is available on channel number 561 on Sun Direct, 567 on Tata Sky and 456 on Dish TV.

When to watch the union budget?

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget speech at 11: 00 am in the Parliament.

One can watch live budget telecast on national television channels such as Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV.

