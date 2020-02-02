Economy
Budget 2020 shifts DDT to individuals from companies: Here’s what the government has to say
Updated : February 02, 2020 06:06 PM IST
The Modi government on Sunday clarified in a note that the move to abolish DDT is aimed at addressing the issue of inequity in dividend taxation and to provide relief to non-residents.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Saturday proposed in the Budget 2020-21 to make dividend income from shares and mutual funds taxable at the hands of the recipient at the applicable personal income tax slab rates.
Hitherto the company or mutual fund house was levying the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) at 15 percent on the gross amount of dividend income.