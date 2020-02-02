Associate Partners
Budget 2020: Govt reduces TDS for technical services under Section 194J

Updated : February 02, 2020 01:25 PM IST

The change in revised TDS rate is expected to address confusion and tax litigations arising out of the issue of less deduction of tax, particularly in their application on services rendered under Section 194J and Section 194C.
The Section 194J of the I-T Act deals with TDS on payments for services such as — fees for professional services; fees for technical services; royalty; and non-compete fee as referred under Section 28 (va) of I-T Act.
So far these services were charged with a TDS at 10 percent to a resident in excess of Rs 30,000 during a financial year.
