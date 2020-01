Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Saturday (February 1).

Sitharaman's second Budget, to be presented on February 1, is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Where can the budget be seen?

All national channels will telecast the budget live from the Parliament. You can watch the budget speech live on DD News’ Youtube channel, Lok Sabha TV.

To watch the budget speech live with live analysis go to CNCB-TV18.com click here.

For all major LIVE updates on the Budget speech, click the Budget 2020 tab on CNCB-TV18.com homepage and get instant updates on the live blog.

You can also download the CNBC-TV18 Online app from Google play store, and the iPhone store to get all important alerts, notifications on Union Budget 2020.

Commencement of union budget speech

The union finance minister will begin her budget speech at 11: 00 am in Parliament.

Readers can also download the budget document from the Government of India official website after the budget will be tabled in the Parliament.

Pre-Budget

CNCB-TV18.com will be covering the pre-budget session with well-known names like legendary investor Mark Mobius; Sajjid Chinoy, chief India economist, JPMorgan; Jahangir Aziz, head, emerging market economist, JPMorgan; Arundhati Bhattacharya, former State Bank of India (SBI) chairman among others will provide rolling coverage of the Budget 2020.

LIVE Budget Analysis

During the budget, HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh; C. Rangarajan, economist & former RBI Governor; Nirmal Jain, chairman of IIFL Finance, will give a minute-by-minute analysis of Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements.

Post Budget