Countdown

In association with
#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Economy

Budget 2020: 7 policy measures that are likely to be announced by the finance minister

Updated : January 27, 2020 06:32 PM IST

The cut in personal income tax is quite likely as the government may want to increase the purchasing power of and consumption by individuals, to boost demand in the economy.
Budget 2020: 7 policy measures that are likely to be announced by the finance minister
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Have a plan to add 1,000-1,200 beds over next 3-4 years, says Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Fortis Healthcare

Have a plan to add 1,000-1,200 beds over next 3-4 years, says Ashutosh Raghuvanshi of Fortis Healthcare

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 1% lower on Coronavirus fears; metal, bank stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV