Budget 2019: Key takeaways for the financial sector, capital markets

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 on Friday proposed various measures for the financial markets such as recapitalisation of PSU banks, easing liquidity concerns of the non-banking financial companies. The government has also taken some measures to enhance participation in the capital markets. Here are the key announcements for the financial and capital market in the Budget 2019.

PSU Bank recapitalisation

The government will inject Rs 70,000 crore into state-run lenders massive bank recapitalisation plan aimed at tackling a record bad debt troubles and revive credit growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

MPS

The finance minister proposed to increase minimum public shareholding for listed companies to 35 percent from the current 25 percent. This means the promoters can't hold more than 65 percent from the current limit of 75 percent. However, this is just a proposal. Sitharaman said she had made the suggestion to SEBI, which would consider it in the coming days.

NBFCs

The government will provide short-term partial credit guarantee for the purchase of high-rated pooled assets of NBFCs for a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore. This guarantee will be provided via public sector banks for the first loss of upto 10 percent.

Bonds

Investments by FIIs and FPIs in debt securities would be allowed to be transferred and sold to domestic investors in a timely manner and also proposed FPI investment in debt securities issued by NBFCs.

External Commercial Borrowing (ECB)

The Narendra Modi government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets via foreign currency borrowings to tide over liquidity crunch in domestic market, said union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday.

Buyback tax

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 proposed to extend the buyback tax at 20 percent to listed companies as well. The step is taken to discourage the practice of avoiding Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) through buyback of shares by listed companies.

FPI KYC

KYC norms for FPIs would be rationalised and simplified to be made more investment-friendly, without compromising on the integrity of cross-border capital flows.

Social stock exchange

Proposed to create an electronic fundraising platform a social stock exchange - under the regulatory ambit of SEBI for listing social enterprises and voluntary organisations working for the realisation of a social welfare objective so that they can raise capital as equity, debt or as units like a mutual fund".

Government securities

Establish inter-operability of RBI depositories and Sebi depositories is necessary for seamless transfer of treasury bills and the government will take necessary measures in this regard in consultation with the RBI and the Sebi.

Global Investors Meet

Organising an annual Global Investors Meet in India, using National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) as the anchor, to get all three sets of global players – top industrialists, top wealth funds and top venture funds.

NRI-FPI portfolio merger

NRI portfolio route would be merged with the FPI route for seamless investment in stock markets.

Securities Transaction Tax