Budget 2019: Insurance sector wishlist for finance minister
Updated : July 04, 2019 10:07 AM IST
The life insurance sector has sought a raise in the Income Tax (IT) exemption limit by another Rs 50,000.
Expectation of GST on life insurance products to 12 percent from 18 percent.
