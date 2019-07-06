Finance
Budget 2019 has re-emphasised the integral role of ‘aam aadmi’ in India’s growth story
Updated : July 06, 2019 12:20 PM IST
The reforms announced in the budget such as forming of 10,000 new Farmer Producer Organizations could help farmers improve realisations from crop produce and ensure economies of scale for farmers over the next five years.
Electrification of rural villages continues to be a focus area for the government as there will be efforts to promote the use of LED bulbs and solar stoves with the objective of providing electricity to every rural home. This could further stimulate demand for durables, media exposure to branded consumer products, leveraging cheap and affordable internet rates.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more