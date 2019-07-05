Budget 2019: Govt to infuse Rs 70,000 crore in PSU banks

The government will inject Rs 70,000 crore into state-run lenders massive bank recapitalisation plan aimed at tackling a record bad debt troubles and revive credit growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Friday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech said the capital infusion into public sector banks will help boost credit flow and give a strong impetus to the economy.

Banking stocks cheered the move, rising after the announcement was made by the finance minister. The government had not announced any recapitalisation plan for PSBs in the interim budget.

Over the last five years, Sitharaman had earlier clarified in a Lok Sabha reply on June 24 that the PSU banks have been recapitalised to the extent of Rs 3.19 lakh crores, with the government infusion at Rs 2.5 lakh crores and over Rs 66,000 crores mobilized by the banks themselves.

Sitharaman said that banks have seen their bad loans reduce by over Rs 1 lakh crore over the past year alone, and seen a record recovery under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. She added that the PCR or provision coverage ratio of banks is at the highest level in seven years, and domestic credit growth had risen by 13.8 percent over the previous year, highlighting the improving scenario for the banking industry.

Add Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairman, State Bank of India, said, "Rs 70,000 crore is a little more than the market was expecting, I think the markets were expecting was Rs 50,000 crores. So they (the government) have considered some growth capital and not just regulatory capital.”

The finance minister said that the government has been able to carry out a smooth consolidation process by reducing the number of public banks by eight, and also helped six weak banks come out of RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA).