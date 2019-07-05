Budget 2019: Govt announces measures to ease liquidity crunch of NBFCs, HFCs

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to help alleviate the pain of non-banking financial companies in the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2019-220. Sitharaman has proposed giving more powers to the Reserve Bank of India over regulation of NBFCs to help align regulatory norms for scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs.

Sitharaman added that the government will provide short-term partial credit guarantee for the purchase of high-rated pooled assets of NBFCs for a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore. This guarantee will be provided via public sector banks for the first loss of upto 10 percent.

The move will help ease the liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector by allowing PSU banks to buy loan pools from them with greater ease.

By cushioning the loss that banks may have to face from such loan purchases, the government has tried to comfort banks and aide liquidity support for NBFCs at the same time.

Sitharaman proposed allowing Foreign Institutional and Portfolio Investors to invest in debt securities offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFC), in a move aimed at helping solvent players raise funds.

Additionally, the finance minister has also proposed transferring the regulation of Housing Finance Companies (HFC) from the National Housing Bank (NHB) to the RBI for better regulation of these entities.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairperson, State Bank of India, told CNBC-TV18, “If RBI can use these powers to do a very quick AQR (Asset Quality Review) or stress test of NBFCs, and then reassure markets or bring to fore the weakness of NBFCs- where is the weakness, etc, then the market will get back its confidence. Today, it is the uncertainty wrt NBFCs that is worrying about the markets.”

Further, the FM said that NBFCs will be exempted from debenture redemption reserve in public issuance of NCDs, again in a move aimed at helping their liquidity position.

Sitharaman said NBFCs play an increasingly important role in the economy, especially by providing credit to the small and medium industries. In order to provide greater parity in their tax treatment via-a-vis scheduled commercial banks, Section 43D has also been extended to NBFCs.