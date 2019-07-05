Budget 2019: Govt announces measures to ease liquidity crunch of NBFCs, HFCs
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:31 PM IST
The government will provide short-term partial credit guarantee for the purchase of high-rated pooled assets of NBFCs for a total amount of Rs 1 lakh crore.
This guarantee will be provided via public sector banks for the first loss of upto 10 percent.
