Finance
Budget 2019: For banking sector, PSB recapitalisation, refinancing for NBFCs top the wishlist
Updated : July 04, 2019 10:27 AM IST
The upcoming budget will be presented against the backdrop of an improving asset quality cycle, yet a somewhat fragile financial ecosystem.
Measures to improve the credit cycle, and strengthen the weaker public banks, especially those under Prompt Corrective Action, are likely to get government support.
While consolidation of PSBs may not immediately be on the cards, the government is expected to lay out a roadmap for the merger of weaker PSBs with their stronger peers.
