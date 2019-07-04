Finance

Budget 2019: For banking sector, PSB recapitalisation, refinancing for NBFCs top the wishlist

Updated : July 04, 2019 10:27 AM IST

The upcoming budget will be presented against the backdrop of an improving asset quality cycle, yet a somewhat fragile financial ecosystem.

Measures to improve the credit cycle, and strengthen the weaker public banks, especially those under Prompt Corrective Action, are likely to get government support.