Budget 2019: Changes in customs duty point at shift in foreign trade policy towards protectionism

Sweeping through the huge election victory, the Union Finance Minister presented the NDA Government’s instrumental budget for FY 2019-20, laying down its vision and action plan for the second term. The government has continued its focus on the ease of living, social welfare measures, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business and simpler tax compliances and administration.

The proposed changes in the Customs duty rates point at a paradigm shift in foreign trade policy towards protectionism, may be taking a clue from the emerging global trade war.

From tax reforms perspective, the budget proposals seem to focus on promoting make in India, simplified GST compliances and hassle free tax administration. The Union Finance Minister has reiterated the steps being taken towards rolling out single GST return, making available accounting software to small businesses with an aim to ease compliances, implementation of fully automated GST refund module, etc.

In order to bring transparency in GST compliance and to curb fraudulent practices to avail undue concessions and export incentives, the Government proposes to introduce centralized electronic invoice system from January 2020, where by invoices shall be electronically verified and captured on the central system on real time basis. The said proposal shall pave the way for abolition of Elway bills. This envisage to reduce huge compliance burden. At the same time, to intensify the efforts against such fraudulent activities, enhanced penalty and non-bailable prosecution provisions have been proposed.

To encourage ‘make in India’ initiative, the Union Budget proposes to increase the customs duty rates on certain raw materials and capital goods, impacting gold, marble, petroleum, auto, furniture and rubber industry. Further, the Customs duty exemptions are proposed to be withdrawn for papers and imported books, encouraging domestic printing and publishing industry. Further, customs duty has been reduced / exempted to promote manufacturing of electrical vehicles, renewable energy devices and electronic goods. The unexpected beneficiary of this policy shift would be to the FTA countries, who enjoys preferential customs duty rates. This calls for review of procurement strategy by the Indian importers.

Further, in order to allow quick closure of the pending legacy litigation cases of excise duty and service tax, ‘Saba Visas Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme, 2019’ shall be implemented. This will provide an opportunity to the businesses to be free from the legacy litigations.