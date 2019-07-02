Budget 2019: Analysts say challenging to retain fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
Updated : July 02, 2019 10:21 AM IST
Elara Capital said it’s increasingly challenging to retain its fiscal deficit target amid dwindling revenue and competing priorities for government spending.
Anand Rathi said it expect the finance minister to go for a one-off increase in fiscal deficit to Rs 8 trillion or 3.8 percent of GDP
