Economy
Budget 2019: A budget to push the domestic manufacturing
Updated : July 06, 2019 12:40 PM IST
From tax reforms perspective, the budget proposals seem to focus on promoting make in India, ensure hassle-free GST compliances and tax administration
Further, in order to allow quick closure of the pending legacy litigation cases of excise duty, service tax and cess dispute resolution cum amnesty scheme is announced in the budget
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more