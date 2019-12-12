#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Brokerages raise concern over PSBs' appetite to buy lower-rated pool assets

Updated : December 12, 2019 01:15 PM IST

Under partial credit guarantee scheme, PSBs are allowed to purchase BBB+ or higher rated assets from NBFCs, and HFCs
Validity of the partial credit guarantee scheme may be extended by up to three months taking into account its progress.
Under the scheme, earlier PSBs were allowed only to purchase only AA-rated assets from these companies.
Brokerages raise concern over PSBs' appetite to buy lower-rated pool assets
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket

Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority

Adani Transmission to sell 25.1% stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai for Rs 3,200 crore to Qatar Investment Authority

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV