Brokerages raise concern over PSBs' appetite to buy lower-rated pool assets
Updated : December 12, 2019 01:15 PM IST
Under partial credit guarantee scheme, PSBs are allowed to purchase BBB+ or higher rated assets from NBFCs, and HFCs
Validity of the partial credit guarantee scheme may be extended by up to three months taking into account its progress.
Under the scheme, earlier PSBs were allowed only to purchase only AA-rated assets from these companies.
