HSBC shareholders reject the proposal to split the 158 year old bank

According to Bloomberg, HSBC investors have rejected the special resolutions on dividends and strategy. Indicative results from AGM show that about a fifth of voting investors backed the call for HSBC to report regularly on the possibility of carving out its Asian unit, while 19.2 percent supported lifting its dividend to its pre-pandemic level.

This proposal relates to an investor group led by the minority shareholder Ken Lui, who has long sought to split the bank’s Asian and western businesses. Related protests were ongoing for over a year, citing HSBC’s business in Europe and the US has “dragged down” overall performance while its Asian operations remain highly profitable. Along with the bank’s biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group Co., the activists called for restoration of dividend payouts and commit to paying out at least $0.51 per share in dividends each year.

The insurer earlier said it is deeply concerned on the bank's performance including its ability to continue to improve performance at the peak of interest rates, an excessive cost base and larger focus on non-Asian businesses. It adds, "HSBC Group has drained HSBC Asia of dividends and growth capital to support its relatively low return non-Asian businesses." In response to this, HSBC set out multiple reasons why changing the bank’s structure was unviable, ranging from the length of time it would take - as long as five years - to the loss of direct access to US dollars.

Source: HSBC

The shares of HSBC were trading 2.2 percent higher in London on Friday at 2 pm British Summer Time (BST). Below are images of people protesting outside the headquarters of HSBC during the AGM in Birmingham on May 5.

The clash came to a head at the AGM today where investors voted against Ping An's proposals.

The bank reported a stronger set of numbers in its March-ended quarter, much better than street estimates and hence the stock surged 6 percent. These stellar numbers is expected to have helped guide the shareholders in taking a decision to push away the proposal of restructuring HSBC's Asian operations that generate most of the earnings.

The rejection of restructuring HSBC at its AGM today is expected to cause greater activism by residents in Hong Kong who heavily rely on stock dividends for income. HSBC's businesses in the country have not resorted to pre-pandemic levels of dividend payouts.

Amongst many shareholders of the bank, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, California Public Employees' Retirement System, Institutional Shareholders Services, Glass Lewis, and the State Board of Administration of Florida are expected to have provided support to HSBC board at its AGM on May 5, says Bloomberg.

A Britain-based bank with large profit generation in Asia

HSBC was founded in 1865 in Hong Kong and in 1980, it took an important step outside Asia when it bought a controlling stake in the American bank, Marine Midland. In order to get a strong foothold in Europe, it acquired UK's Midland Bank in one of the biggest deals in banking history.

As part of the takeover conditions for the acquisition, HSBC Holdings was required to relocate its world headquarters from Hong Kong to London in 1993. But even after shifting its base to Britain 30 years ago, HSBC continues to draw nearly half of its revenue from customers in Asia, including Hong Kong and mainland China. Also, it has sold operations in less important markets, including retail banking in Canada and the United States.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd which is the primary banking entity in Asia, reported its profit before tax of $5.8 billion in March 2023 ended quarter, more than double when compared with $2.7 billion in March 2022 ended quarter and 56 percent higher than December 2022 ended quarter.

Since the start of 21st century, HSBC has expanded its business in China. The bank opened its new Shanghai headquarters in the city’s Pudong district in 2010, the same year it opened its 100th office in the country. The strong presence of this London-headquartered bank in the growing Asian markets gives it a strong footing, particularly as China’s economy regains pace post the pandemic lockdowns.