HSBC shareholders reject the proposal to split the 158 year old bank

HSBC shareholders reject the proposal to split the 158 year old bank
By Vahishta Unwalla  May 5, 2023 6:33:57 PM IST (Published)

HSBC investors in its Annual General Meeting (AGM) voted against the proposal to overhaul the company’s structure and spin off its Asian business.

According to Bloomberg, HSBC investors have rejected the special resolutions on dividends and strategy. Indicative results from AGM show that about a fifth of voting investors backed the call for HSBC to report regularly on the possibility of carving out its Asian unit, while 19.2 percent supported lifting its dividend to its pre-pandemic level.
This proposal relates to an investor group led by the minority shareholder Ken Lui, who has long sought to split the bank’s Asian and western businesses.  Related protests were ongoing for over a year, citing HSBC’s business in Europe and the US has “dragged down” overall performance while its Asian operations remain highly profitable. Along with the bank’s biggest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group Co., the activists called for restoration of dividend payouts and commit to paying out at least $0.51 per share in dividends each year.
