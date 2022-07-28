Breather for payment aggregators as RBI gives second chance to submit licence applications

In good news for online payment gateways, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday has decided to give them a second chance. All Payment Aggregators (PAs) whose applications have been rejected by the central bank due to non-compilation of eligibility criteria can apply.

"Keeping in view the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to ensure smooth functioning of the payments ecosystem, it has since been decided to allow another window to all such PAs (existing as of March 17, 2020) to apply to RBI," the central bank said in a statement.

PAs can apply by September 30, 2022, and must have a net worth of Rs 15 crore as of March 31, 2022, it said.

Also, PAs are permitted to continue their operations till they receive communication from RBI regarding the fate of their application. The timeline of March 31, 2023, for achieving the net worth of Rs 25 crore shall, however, remain, the regulator said.

The RBI said it has observed that applications received from some PAs had to be returned as they had not complied with eligibility criteria, including the minimum net worth criterion of Rs 15 crore by March 31, 2021.

This has led to the discontinuing of operations of some PAs within a period of six months from the date of return of the application, RBI said.

"Though they have the option to apply afresh on meeting the prescribed criteria, ceasing operations may lead to disruption in payment systems. It is also possible that some PAs had not applied to RBI due to non-fulfillment of eligibility criteria," it added.

Earlier, the deadline for applications to be submitted for authorisation by non-bank businesses providing PA services was originally set for June 30, 2021, but it was later pushed to September 30, 2021, by the RBI.

The RBI had released a payment aggregator framework in March 2020 stating that payment gateways will be required to obtain a licence in order to acquire merchants and offer them digital payment acceptance solutions. This was done to safeguard the welfare of both consumers and businesses.

It also mandated that only firms approved by the RBI can acquire and offer payment services to merchants. RBI has been strict in its evaluation of entities that have applied for the payment aggregator licence.

Multiple online payment gateways seeking the aggregator license came under the intense scrutiny of the central bank for know-your-customer (KYC) related issues, past dealings with cryptocurrency exchanges and gaming apps, and for not complying with the net worth criteria that RBI had set out.