The government recently invited expressions of interest for the sale of its 52.9 percent stake in oil and gas behemoth BPCL as part of its ongoing divestment agenda. This is important for the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the ambitious 1.2 lakh crore divestment target seems like a distant dream for now as the Air India bidding process hasn't really taken off yet and the Concor sale could be further delayed due to the land bank valuation issues.

A lot will depend on the success of the BPCL transaction. At the current market price, the government's stake is valued at nearly Rs 46,000 crore. BPCL currently operates 4 refineries, owns 17,355 fuel retails, has 6195 LPG distribution, and 61 ATF fuel stations.

There was initial disappointment in the markets as the global oil and gas heavyweights stayed away from the race. Let's take a closer look at the three existing suitors who have put their hats in the ring -

Apollo Global

Apollo is an alternative investment company with combined assets under management (AUM) pegged $ 433 billion at the end of Q3 of 2020. The company manages $77 billion under its private equity business and has exposure to sectors ranging from financial services, consumer services, chemicals, natural resources, consumer and retail, manufacturing, media, and telecom.

Interestingly, back In 2010, Apollo Global edged out Reliance Industries and rescued bankrupt LyondellBasell and earned a $10 billion profit on its investment in the company. LyondellBasell is a firm with interests in plastics, chemicals and refining.

Think Gas

The second suitor is Think Gas, which was acquired earlier by private equity fund I Squared Capital and is run by industry veterans who have earlier worked with Exxon Mobil, Morgan Stanley, UBS, GAIL, and Petronet. The Indian arm has a presence in 11 districts in the natural gas supply business.

I Squared Capital boasts of assets in areas like energy, utilities, telecom, and transport across the US, Europe, and Asia. In India, it has made bets in the renewable space but now has exposure in gas, roads, and telecom segments. In fact, at one point it was also eyeing 6 Indian airports available for privatisation.

Some analysts believe that it is tough to pick a serious front-runner at this stage. Reason?

They believe financial sponsors may not be terribly excited with a 3-year lock-in clause for the BPCL sale.

"India is still indirectly regulated by the government especially when it comes to petrol and diesel marketing. The PE funds will also look at business longevity before betting big. Nevertheless, it will be an opportune time for an investor as it can grab 25% of India's oil marketing business along with a refinery," said an analyst who did not wish to be named.

Vedanta

Vedanta group, which recently emerged from a failed delisting exercise, has been known to revive Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like Hindustan Zinc and Bharat Aluminium Company. According to a report by Mint, the company is looking to raise $8 billion for the BPCL strategic sale. The UK-based Vedanta Resources owns 50.1 percent of Vedanta Ltd and has nearly 65 percent holding in Hindustan Zinc.

Vedanta Ltd had a consolidated debt of $7.7 billion as of March 2020.