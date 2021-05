In its well-intended eagerness to ensure "skin in the game" for key employees in the mutual fund industry, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has ended up proposing a set of rules that are both impractical and bad in principle. Rather than trying to micro-define criteria, it should have presented a broad framework and allowed the industry to come back with guidelines and specific policies for implementation by the fund houses.

The objective is noble and directed at enhancing investor protection, but the modus operandi to meet this goal overlooks the practical issues involved.

SEBI's "SKIN IN THE GAME" FORMULA

In a nutshell, SEBI wants all key employees of mutual funds to be paid 20 percent of their post-tax and post statutory deduction CTC in the form of units of schemes they are involved in, instead of in cash. It also wants these units to have a lock-in of 3 years unless the scheme duration is shorter. The distribution of compensation across these schemes will also be in proportion to their size (assets under management). There are also some other finer points indicated in the circular, and we take up each of these below.

SEBI's KEY EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION NORMS

Objective: To align the interest of key AMC employees with unitholders of schemes.

How this will be done: Minimum 20 percent of Gross CTC net of tax and statutory contributions of these employees will be paid in units of MF schemes in which the employees have a direct role or oversight.

The key employees: CXOs, fund managers, sales head, compliance officer, investor relations officer, heads of departments, dealers, direct reportees to CEO (other than PA or Secy), fund management, and research teams, any other employees identified by AMCs and trustees.

First, let’s address the matter of who the norms should apply to. Scheme performance influencing decisions mostly depend on decisions taken by CXOs and the fund management team. Hence, the norms must surely apply to them. But do people working in support functions have any role in influencing fund performance? Unlikely. So should they be included as well and their value of compensation be influenced by decisions they have no role in? Or, should there be clearly defined metrics to assess their performance in their role—like investor grievances and redressal record for the Investor Relations Officer—and their pay linked to this?

Next, how can putting aside 20 percent of CTC for a CXO be compared with 20 percent for a junior researcher who has recently moved from a small town to Mumbai and has an education loan to pay off? Perhaps there needs to be a slab-wise share, not an easy one-size fits all formula. Besides, the researcher is most likely only providing inputs for the investment process, not taking the decision, so should his “skin in the game” be equal to that of a fund manager? True, SEBI has indicated 20 percent as the minimum pay linked to units, but is there a science to this number? That’s quite unclear.

SEBI's KEY EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION NORMS

How the payment will be structured: Payment shall be in proportion to the AUM of schemes in which the employee has a role or oversight—this excludes ETFs, index funds, overnight funds, and close-ended schemes.

Payment shall be paid periodically in proportion to salary (monthly) and other compensation received (like ESOPs on exercise). The investment will be locked in for 3 years or till scheme maturity, whichever is less.

For dedicated fund managers, managing only one scheme or category of schemes, 50 percent of the compensation will be in units of the scheme while the other half can be in units of other schemes with a similar or higher risk profile.

The other important piece of regulation that is riddled with flaws is the payment structure, which requires the value of compensations to be split across units of schemes based on the assets under management of the schemes that the employee has a direct role to play in or oversight of. This goes against the basic investment principles of asset allocation and preferences related to individual goals and needs.

MF INDUSTRY OPEN-ENDED AUM MIX (March ' 21) Fund Category Net AUM (Rs cr) Share (%) Income & Debt Funds 835795 31.4 Liquid Fund 367557 13.8 Ultra Short 95646 3.6 Growth Equity 982567 37.0 Hybrid Schemes 352396 13.3 Special Solution 24389 0.9 Total 2658350 100.0

Source: AMFI

It gets more complicated. What if a fund manager has the role of managing only liquid and short-term funds? Will her or his money be continuously deployed for 3 years in the low-yielding short-term paper while his peers enjoy higher returns? Is that even fair?

The clause on 50 percent allocation to the scheme or category of schemes is equally onerous. What if an employee is engaged with only sector or thematic funds? We know many such funds have higher risk and any wealth manager will advise only limited exposure to such schemes in a portfolio. Given the high volatility and long durations of underperformance of many such schemes, is it fair to have 50 percent of a fund manager’s unit-linked pay invested in them? It is quite likely that finding fund managers could become tougher for exclusively managing such schemes. What’s more, the norms state that this poor fund manager will only be able to invest the other 50 percent in a scheme with a still higher risk profile. Seriously?

SEBI's KEY EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION NORMS

Sale and redemption: No redemption of the units will be allowed during the lock-in period, but AMCs can offer loans/advances to employees against the units for exigencies, based on policies defined by each AMC. No redemption will be allowed during the lock-in period in case of resignation or retirement, unless on superannuation, in which case too no redemption in close-ended schemes will be permitted.

Clawback of units: In cases of violation of code of conduct, negligence, or fraud, SEBI may direct units to be redeemed and amounts credited to the scheme.

One could question the clause about non-redemption, in case of employees leaving an AMC (asset management company), especially where the lock-in period may have just begun, but the clauses on redemption and clawback seem mostly fair and prudent.

SEBI's KEY EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION NORMS

Every scheme will disclose compensation in aggregate paid in units to the key employees on the website of the AMC.

The clause on disclosures is very positive and much needed. In fact, disclosures should be the focus of regulation. I would think disclosures on holdings of units by key personnel in various schemes should be part of standard information provided to all prospective and existing unitholders. What’s more, periodic disclosures of purchases and sales of units by key personnel (as required for employees holding shares of companies) should be made public. The market will track this information and financial intermediaries will be able to use such information to advise their clients better. Higher employee exposure to schemes will likely be rewarded with greater investor confidence.

IS THERE ANOTHER WAY?

SEBI’s proposed norms for key employee compensation are set to take effect from July 1 this year. What one hopes SEBI will do before that is review its structure and explore if there is a better way to achieve its goal of ensuring greater accountability of key mutual fund employees. One such route could be to specify a certain share of income that needs to be variable and linked to performance (even if paid in cash). Should a part of the compensation of a fund manager be linked to performance on key metrics like scheme returns vs benchmark, scheme risk vs benchmark, etc? Deeper thought and more deliberations on a possible mechanism and framework might help in making the regulation more effective and equitable. And help SEBI achieve its objective.