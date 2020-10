The scale of the Covid pandemic’s impact is unprecedented and far-reaching. Some reports suggest that the death rate for Covid may be lower than that of the Spanish Flu (1918), but the world’s population has multiplied over the past century, and so the death count is likely to be significantly higher.

But beyond the deaths and the impact on livelihoods, there are several other changes that the pandemic is driving. One among them is people’s orientation towards matters of health and the need to guard against health events. In a call with analysts, the management of a health insurer recently exclaimed: “The pandemic has made people believe that health insurance is an investment”. Global reinsurer Swiss Re also recently said the new reality could drive demand for health insurance in countries without a national health service. That’s good news for the health sector.

INSURANCE BENEFITS HEALTHCARE

Studies suggest that the insured tend to avail healthcare and avoid deferring diagnosis and treatment—thus leading to better health outcomes and more business for healthcare providers. One such analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that 20% of uninsured adults went without care due to cost considerations compared to 3% with private insurance coverage and 8% with public cover.

Industry sources also suggest that while insured patients don’t necessarily promise higher margins, because negotiated rates with insurers are usually lower than the standard rates for walk-in patients, insurance coverage does lead to increased volumes (more customers).

Here the recent development around Covid care offers some perspective. The healthcare industry has seen a sharp increase in Covid care patients, even as elective procedures have taken a back-seat. And with a significant chunk of such patients being insured, the liberal billing of such patients led to a strong pushback by the insurers, who demanded a cap on the amounts to be paid for Covid packages. While this matter is still not completely settled, an insurer in a call with analysts indicated that an agreement on the rates with several hospital chains has been reached. However, the concern remained that the claims for Covid could outpace the reduction in claims due to electives being deferred.

Such volumes and billings would not have been possible without insurance coverage. In fact, the severe under-insurance of India’s population is a key reason for the poor human indicators compared to other nations. A report by IBEF suggests that only about 2% of healthcare expenditure in India is met through insurance. IRDAI’s report using 2014-15 data indicates that just about 21% of the country’s population has an insurance cover. Even the more liberal estimate indicated by Dr Devi Shetty in his message in the Narayana Hrudayalaya annual report at 10% points to the severe under-penetration.

WORLD BANK - HEALTH & DEVELOPMENT INDICATORS Health Exp (PPP $) Death Rate (per 1000) Life Expectancy Out of Pocket Exp/Capita ($) Physicians /1000 Urban Population (%) 2017 2018 2018 2017 2017 2019 Brazil 1472 6.5 75.7 404.21 2.17 86.82 China 841 7.1 76.7 303.23 1.98 60.31 France 5011 9.2 82.7 470.26 3.26 80.71 Germany 5923 11.5 80.9 750.57 4.25 77.38 India 253 7.2 69.4 158.08 0.78 34.47 Japan 4563 11.0 84.2 586.30 .. 91.70 Mexico 1036 6.0 75.0 427.52 2.38 80.44 Russian Federation 1404 12.4 72.7 568.61 .. 74.59 South Africa 1098 9.4 63.9 85.27 0.91 66.86 United Kingdom 4338 9.3 81.3 692.27 2.79 83.65 United States 10246 8.6 78.5 1126.35 2.61 82.46 Vietnam 376 6.3 75.3 170.01 .. 36.63

In this context, the universal insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat is a positive step taken by the Government. However, with a current e-card issuance of less than 13 crores and targeted coverage of 50 crore poor people—40% of the country’s population—even this would leave half of the country’s population unprotected from the impact of healthcare events that Dr Shetty suggests is the cause for 1/3rd of the nation’s poverty.

Per Capita Spend on Health Insurance ($) China 233 Brazil 837 India 109 US 7285 UK 2992 Global 863 Source: WHO health statistics 2010

Out of Pocket Expenditure Country Share of Exp (%) UK 10 US 11 Japan 12 Brazil 20 China 32 Mexico 40 Russia 42 Indonesia 44 India 60 Source: Ambit Research

What’s needed, therefore, is either a move towards universal health insurance for all or at least a fresh impetus to health insurance through targeted tax incentives along with mandates for employers big and small to drive expansion of coverage. A step in this direction would significantly improve health outcomes and drive growth for the healthcare industry. But even without this, the trend growth of about 20% for health insurance sector, industry sources say, can lead to the share of business from insured patients growing by about 20% in 5 years and seeing a quantum jump over a longer 10-year period. Increased awareness-led penetration and urbanization are likely to drive this growth. Large private players today derive near 40% of business from insured patients—this number is lower at ~25% for Narayana Hrudayalaya due to its focus on the lower-income customers.

THE DIGITAL DRIVE

The other Covid triggered trend with a bearing on the healthcare sector is the shift towards digital activity and the focus on technology to manage operations with limited human resources. The online surge in e-commerce activity is already well acknowledged. Similar trends are afoot in accessing healthcare—e-consultations, e-medicines, e-test bookings and health management apps—and the large private healthcare players are at the forefront in driving this change. The implications are multifold. It helps expand reach beyond the immediate geographical area of a hospital and opens up opportunities for direct engagement with patients in smaller towns and regions with less developed healthcare infrastructure—for example many large private hospitals use outposts in the North Eastern States to market services of their hospitals in big cities for electives. Remember, those in small towns who can afford the costs would rather travel to big cities for treatment than undergo important procedures in their home towns.

What the digital drive also does is help drive down costs of servicing customers, and this coupled with a focus on the increased use of technology in managing operations of hospitals promise to improve profitability in the coming years. Adoption of advanced technologies is also helping players identify new opportunities for business and customer engagement. All the leading healthcare players have clearly articulated this in recent messages. Take the case of Fortis Healthcare, the message by its CEO in the annual report says: “With the adoption of the ‘MarTech’ stack we are improving the lifetime value of patients through constant engagement at various life-stages by offering relevant healthcare solutions and information that helps them stay healthy. Teleconsultations and video consultations have been introduced at most of our hospitals”.

COVID COMPELLS CONSOLIDATION

Covid is almost synonymous with stress. And the worst affected are the smaller players. This is true for the healthcare sector too. Small and mid-sized hospitals are bearing the brunt of the deferral in health expenditure, as they cater to the needs of the less affluent sections of society. So the longer it takes for us to emerge from Covid the tougher it will get for them. While this is not a positive development, it is likely to work in favour of the larger organized players.

Industry leaders point out that given the high capital-intensive nature of the hospital business, setting up greenfield facilities is a costly affair and it works to their advantage if they can acquire existing facilities at more reasonable valuations. Some such opportunities could emerge due to COVID-19.

What’s also a positive for the sector is that control of some large players has shifted to stronger hands: Fortis Healthcare to Malaysia’s IHH, which has a presence across 10 countries, and Max Healthcare to Radiant-KKR. This should help in increased management focus on the business, which will further drive consolidation as these players get back on the growth path.

THE VALUE UNLOCK

From the perspective of investors’ what’s also going for the sector is the likelihood of value being unlocked in many of the top players. While the street is already building in a higher valuation for Apollo Hospitals’ pharmacy business—Nomura in a recent note said “the pharmacy business is likely to command higher valuation multiples due to high growth prospects and low capital intensity”—even in the case of Fortis Healthcare there is scope for unlocking of the diagnostics business under SRL Diagnostics (revenue of ~Rs 1,000 crore vs Dr Lal Path Labs’ ~Rs 1,400 crore). But that apart, the sector doesn’t have the best record in terms of return-on-equity, a key metric to evaluate shareholder value creation. Industry players indicate that the high capital intensity of the sector acts as a spoiler here and one way to improve profitability is to focus on enhancing the productivity of existing properties. Managements also prefer to use long-term rate of return (internal rate of return or IRR) and cash flow generation as indicators of performance. A look at the operating cash flows to gross block thus offers a better picture.

The other point to note is that the leverage position for most players is under 1 today and the margins are healthy. What’s required is a boost to growth, which has been lacking the most in case of Fortis Healthcare and Max Healthcare. Apollo Hospitals is the only player with a strong track record in growth, but the stock is pricey after the recent run-up. Narayana Hrudayalaya has been a steady performer and its increased focus on improving operational efficiencies with the use of technology should help drive improved profitability—its ROE improved to double digits last year. Fortis has been a laggard and its performance has been uninspiring in the past due to promoter-focused issues. Can it get its act together is the big question? The initial indications are positive, but there is some way to go. What’s reassuring for prospective investors is that an open offer by IHH, awaiting a Supreme Court nod, will be at Rs 170 per share, a significant premium to the current stock price of Rs 130 per share.

Of the lost, Max Healthcare, is the player with the least public management history, and therefore it is tough to call how well the company will negotiate the future.

Which stock to invest in must be guided by the above and several other factors, but given the sector backdrop, investing in the hospital sector seems like a promising proposition if you are a patient, long-term investor.