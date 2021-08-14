Bottomline: Money is losing value, and Fed faces a Catch 22

Indians should be happy their money yields something, at least in inflation unadjusted terms. The savings rate for a bank account in Germany is 0.01 percent for a year. And for checking accounts, there’s a significant levy. What this means is that you need to pay the bank to keep your money. After all the bank is safe keeping something for you that’s worthless, well almost.

A look at what the 10-year German bund (bond) offers in terms of real yield highlights the predicament. The real return on this benchmark government paper stands at a negative 4.26 percent. So, you end up losing money on your investment, rather than gaining any. It isn’t surprising therefore, that money is chasing anything that multiplies at a speed slower than the central banks can print currency.

And if the supply is relatively restricted, as in cryptos, you have a frenzy—irrespective of whether the underlying has any intrinsic value or not. Welcome to the post-Covid era. Where stock markets are booming, commodities are soaring, home prices are surging, tweets are on sale and digital tokens of artworks have a long queue of ready buyers. This is a different reality.

BANKS DON’T NEED IT

Credit isn’t booming. So banks don’t need more money. In fact, banks in the US have been parking a trillion dollars daily with the Federal Reserve via the reverse repo window almost daily for some time now—because they don’t have any better use for it. And this, according to some analysts, is what’s building pressure on the US central bank to start tapering its bond purchases—which infuse more liquidity into the system.

But there’s another school of thought on this, and one that can rein in the Fed’s hand. That is the implication of a rise in interest rates on the US government’s interest outgo. According to veteran fund raiser, Loren Boston, "The Fed cannot hike nominal treasury rates because every 1 percent in rates results in $300B+ of higher interest cost on the US annual deficit. If rates normalize back to the L-T average (since 1870) of 4.5 percent, it would add approximately $1.0T. That breaks the budget.” The view is supported by Equity Management Associates’ Lawrence Lepard who points to the wide gap between the GDP, needed to service the debt, and the mounting debt levels.

And if the Fed does err on the side of accommodation, the asset party may have a way to go. That can be very dangerous for the future.

CORKING THE BUBBLY

Asset prices across the world have bubbled-up. And while there may be some optimism on economic growth ahead, these seem to have been more than discounted. A look at the earnings trend and stock prices bears this out. A piece by Zerohedge took a deep like to drive home the point. Here’s one chart that highlights the fizz.

Source: Zerohedge

Even if you look at valuations, the discounting seems steep. But the counter is: what’s the cost of money? Nothing. That’s what’s been driving asset values and crypto prices up across the board. Now, though, even that’s starting to look stretched.

When you start creating new paradigms on valuation—because you can’t find a way to justify them—it’s a signal that froth’s here. The recent listing of new age darling Zomato, is a case in point. Remember the PEG days during the dotcom boom? A company that was expected to grow 100% from nothing was valued at 100x. That was bizzare. If Re 1 in profit doubles, that’s 2x not 100x. What followed, therefore, was rational.

An interesting chart shared by a US market tracker on twitter, highlights where we stand today on the earnings yield of the S&P.

Will history repeat? That’s the big question. And the world’s top central banks hold the key to that answer.

NO HOMES FOR THE DUTCH

There have been other significant fallouts of the money flood. First, the income inequality has expanded. The rich, owning equity and other assets, have seen their net worth swell, while the poor who have been losing jobs and surviving on doles, that are now tapering, are seeing the value of their money erode with rising inflation.

In fact, the boom in housing prices has created a whole new problem. While large private investors buying out homes and individuals feeling them slip out of reach in the US has been reported for some time now, the situation in many parts of Europe is worse.

For instance, low income earners like teachers, policemen and tram drivers are leaving the city of Amsterdam as homes have become unaffordable, reports the Financial Times. A Dutch rental law that makes it easier for landlords not to renew tenancy contracts has compounded the problem. Buying homes is tougher too, with home prices at 14.3 percent above their long term average. In fact, across EU, home prices have seen their fastest surge in 13 years and rentals are up 15 percent year-on-year.

This situation is causing concern among regulators, and the Dutch Central Bank has asked "banks to have €5bn more capital against their mortgage exposures from January," says the Financial Times. This even as the ECB moves to include the cost of “owner-occupied housing” in inflation.

On this count, India still has not seen the money-effect on its realty sector so far, given the inherent problems. But many of those are sorting themselves out, as the industry consolidates. Can Indian realty be the next port of call for big money? My bets are on it. In fact, experts recently told CNBC-TV18 that equity gains have already started to shift.

THE MONEY MATTER

Getting back to the money point. Today, being in cash seems like a bad idea, as it fetches you less and less—in assets and goods, given the inflationary trend. But nothing is a constant, and if the money printing doesn’t stop now, we are set to build even bigger bubbles, which when they burst or deflate (hope it’s the latter), those left holding the cans will wish they never held them.

The moment of truth is coming. How soon or how late? That’s a question for the Fed to answer.