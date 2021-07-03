BOTTOMLINE: Look before you dive, the liquidity tide is ebbing

Money is cheap today. In fact, it's worth almost nothing, if you consider the US Federal Reserve Reverse Repo rate of 0.05 percent (hiked from 0 percent in mid-June). And despite this, we recently saw nearly $1 trillion being parked with the US central bank through its reverse repo window. This suggests, that there’s more money out there than there’s a use for.

In fact, the amounts being parked in the US Federal Reserve reverse repo window has only been climbing, and analysts believe cash will only swell from here ahead of the new debt ceiling being set later in the month. Interestingly, this money is not now flowing into areas that may offer a higher return. Are bankers sensing something? Does this mean that the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying programme has run its course as an effective tool?

Let's look at some recent central bank actions to get a sense of the turning tide.

THE TURNING TIDE

In mid-June, Brazil’s central bank hiked its benchmark selic rate by 75 basis points to 4.25 percent and indicated more, quicker rate hikes ahead.

The central bank’s statement was unequivocal on this: "For the next meeting, the Committee foresees the continuation of the monetary normalization process with another adjustment of the same magnitude”. Russia too hiked rates in the second week of June by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent and suggested more hikes were on the cards. China had already started reining in its credit impulse some time ago which is starting to have an impact. Of the BRIC block, that leaves only India that’s still staying easy. But that too is likely to change with most economists expecting a change in the accommodative stance before the end of the fiscal if inflation stays its course.

That’s not all, economists expect the UK to start hiking rates from the second quarter of next year, as opposed to their earlier estimate of a kick-off only in 2023. Even the US Federal Reserve has indicated there could be two rate hikes by 2023 (against none till 2024 earlier), and tapering is already being discussed, which (given recent comments from some of its members) may happen much sooner. That’s a significant shift in the sands.

In fact, the former PIMCO chief, Mohammed El Erian, points to important comments by Andy Haldane, Bank of England’s outgoing Chief Economist, that are most relevant for the Federal Reserve to take note of. Haldane suggests that inflation will rise leading to a "Minsky Moment for monetary policy, a taper tantrum without the taper. This would leave monetary policy needing to play catch-up to re-anchor inflation expectations through materially larger and/or faster interest rate rises than are currently expected”. And such a move is bound to hurt markets.

THE LIQUIDITY BULL-RUN

The liquidity infusion as a result of actions of global central banks has fuelled an unprecedented rally in assets. And the risks of keeping this easing going are rising swiftly, given how large the infusion has been in relation to the size of the economies being supported. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has doubled to $8.1 trillion from near $4 trillion in January last year and today equals 36 percent of US GDP. Europe is worse with the ECB balance sheet at near 80 percent of GDP. This surge of liquidity has had the expected consequences, with money flow into assets inflating values—at a time when most productive activity is at a low ebb due to the pandemic. And this has continued without let-up in 2021, as can be seen from the charts below.

As Haldane says, "Central bank balance sheets are unlikely to deflate any faster than after the Global Financial Crisis. But this time that policy script feels stretched. The pace of recovery is significantly faster than then, bouncing rather than edging back. More fundamentally, a slow exit risks putting central bank balance sheets on an unsustainable footing."

So, the tapers and rate actions may be measured, but the markets won’t likely take the pace in their stride. As they are wont to do, markets tend to react sharply first and stabilize later. And that can be a risk for investors.

BULL RUN STRETCHED?

Money hasn’t stopped flowing into equities yet. Annualised global inflows into equities in the first half of 2021 stood at $1.2 trillion, which is more than the cumulative $0.8 trillion that flowed in during the period in the past 20 years, according to Hartnett’s Weekly Flows. This has led to the 7th highest first-half returns for stocks in the past 100 years, according to BofA. What’s more, on Friday, the S&P-500 achieved its longest run of record closes since 1997, according to Reuters.

Some money still sitting on the sidelines is what’s keeping hopes of a final, ferocious bull charge alive, before it runs out of steam and calls it a day. But that day is coming, soon—if the money pipe is deflated.

What’s more, there’s less comfort on valuations too (Sensex’s price to book value is now not too far off from historical peaks in the past decade), and the risks of economies and businesses not sustaining an expected recovery are still not off the charts as COVID is still alive and kicking up new delta variants.

INDIAN HOUSING AN OUTLIER

But even as stocks and commodities have rallied, and there has been a pick-up in housing demand in India, as well, home prices are yet to inflate. In contrast, most other economies are seeing a surge in home prices, as big money is flowing into this asset class. India’s performance here seems to be hindered by its earlier ills, high inventory levels and stress in the sector. Some of that’s changing and consolidation in the sector is clearly on the cards. With these developments, realty could remain one bright spot that could play catch-up and stay more resilient when the tide turns.

Little wonder, that brokerage Jefferies in its India allocation has only two bets on the realty sector, to ride a cycle revival.

TIME FOR CAUTION

Given where things stand today, investors should be cautious in enhancing exposure to already hot stocks and commodities, because when the big daddies of central banking in the world turn their eyes, it could trigger a melt that may not be very pleasant to be in the middle of.