Starting today, CNBC-TV18 Research Head Sonal Sachdev will, through this weekly column, train his lens on stocks and market trends to offer you actionable insights.

Short answer, neither. Before we dive into the details, a brief background.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Shriram Transport Finance--both leading non-banking finance companies--are in the market for funds to shore up their balance sheets battered by the COVID pandemic.

Both financiers have chosen to tap their existing shareholders through the rights offer route, while positioning it differently.

Shriram Transport Finance has taken the traditional approach--money I need, offer a discount and set the ratio. In comparison, M&M Financial has priced the offer at a steep discount to market price so that the issue sails through. What’s not so smart, is the company positioning it as a “reward” to shareholders.

Why? Because by definition, a reward is “a thing given in recognition of service, effort, or achievement”. So asking people for money goes against the “giving” nature of a reward. Most importantly, discounted or even free shares are never a reward, though most companies make it as seem as they though they are doing shareholders a favour.

When a company offers a bonus share or splits its shares or offers rights shares at a steep discount, it is only looking to increase its market capitalisation from the behavioral biases of stock market players.

Traders and even experienced investors will drive up stock prices, thinking them to be cheaper when the stock price declines to adjust for the additional shares. Fundamentally, nothing changes.

The money you invest in the rights gets added to the company’s networth and in Mahindra Finance’s case, doubles the equity capital. Because there are twice as many shares as before, the book value per share will halve. So, dear shareholders, there is no reward. In fact, if the company had offered shares in the ratio of 1:2 (one rights share for every two owned in the company) at Rs 100 per share, the outcome would have been exactly the same.

Let us look at each of the offers.

Mahindra Finance is offering one share for Rs 50, for every share already held in the company

If one takes into account the ex-rights price of about Rs 140, and assume a holding of 100 shares, the immediate net gain from investing in the rights offer (assuming the shares continue to trade around these levels) is about Rs 600, when compared to the last cum-rights day’s price.

RIGHTS OFFER MATH M&M Fin STFL Rights Issue Size (Rs cr) 3089 1500 Ratio `1:1 `3:26 Offer Price (Rs) 50 570 RE price* 92.1 134 CMP 142.1 710 Last Cum-Rights Price 228 757.9 For 100 shares -Pre 22800 75790 Subscription Amount 5000 6270 Cost 27800 82060 Post Rights Shares 200 111 Post Rights Value @CMP 28420 78810 Profit @CMP 620 -3250 IF YOU SELL RE SHARES RE Proft* 9210 1474 Post Sale Cost 13590 74316 Profit @CMP 620 -3316

*Assuming RE price is CMP minus Rs 50 offer price for Mahindra Finance.

Given the risk-reward, a prudent move for both offers will be to sell the rights entitlement. Here’s why.

In its Financial Stability Report, an authority no less than the Reserve Bank of India has warned of the risks to the financial system. That is because a lot of businesses suffered huge losses during the nationwide lockdown, and still continue to lose money because economic activity has not resumed fully.

And when many of these businesses fail to repay their loans, the bad loans in the banking sector will rise. RBI expects bad loans as a percentage of the total loan book of the industry to rise to 12.5 percent by March 2021, compared to 8.5 percent at the end of March 2020.

That’s a huge spike. And that’s just the base case scenario. The RBI’s severe stress scenario estimates NPAs at a still higher 14.7 percent. And, that’s the case for banks. Non-banking finance companies with less sound borrowers could suffer even more.

And banks and NBFCs will need to shore up capital to counter the stress—as many are doing—and so much of the money will go into filling the holes caused by these bad loans, instead of lending to businesses.

The RBI has said that NBFCs will find it harder to raise funds, compared to banks.

“The declining share of market funding for NBFCs is a concern as it has the potential to accentuate liquidity risk for NBFCs as well as for the financial system”.

So, Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance are being prudent by building up their cash reserves and equity buffers, but don’t expect borrowers to be queueing up for loans anytime soon.

Already, the general economic slowdown has hit the transport sector hard. Shriram Transport Finance, which offers loans to people wanting to buy commercial vehicles (buses and trucks) is not getting enough customers, and this is reflected in the fewer loans they have been disbursing.

Initially, there were signs that the rural market was beginning to recover, because of strong demand for tractors, two-wheelers, and consumer staples like soaps, biscuits, shampoos, among others. But now experts are beginning to doubt the strength of the recovery.

Recently, both Credit Suisse and Technopack told CNBC-TV18 that the rural consumption story and recent buoyancy looked unsustainable. That is because a lot of demand had to do with migrant workers returning to their villages. But there aren't enough work opportunities in villages so spending is bound to drop and these workers will eventually head back to cities.

Outlook for the agri-sector seems bright if you were to look at things three years from today, thanks to government's recent initiatives. But a lot can and will happen in the intervening period. Given this backdrop, now let’s consider the company specifics.

Before we get into the numbers, let me warn you that this is one more reason why I’m not a great fan of financial stocks. The die is loaded against them. To raise deposits, these players have to compete with government-backed small savings schemes (which are a necessity to bridge the fiscal deficit). An underdeveloped corporate market is not a good enough alternative for NBFCs to borrow cheap.

And were borrowers to default on their loans--intentionally or because of the business environment--recovering the money is a long drawn process. And while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code helps, it isn’t a cure all. So, business is tough, and those who are able to retain creditworthy customers, will win. In this context, the going is set to get even tougher for NBFCs as banks start invading their bastions and poach the better borrowers by promising them lower rates.

Return on Equity (%) Mar-20 Mar-19 Mar-18 Mar-17 Mar-16 HDFC BANK 15.35 14.12 16.45 16.26 16.91 KOTAK BANK 12.25 11.47 10.89 12.35 8.72 ICICI BANK 6.8 3.19 6.63 10.11 11.19 SBI 6.24 0.39 -3.37 6.69 6.89 BAJAJ FINANCE 16.28 20.28 16.16 19.12 17.21 MAHINDRA FINANCE 8.1 15.2 13.3 6.4 11.4 SHRIRAM TRANSPORT FIN 17.48 29.73 20.4 9.06 13.69

If we look at some of the levers for the ROE, the picture gets clearer. For a financial business, how many times the networth it is able to borrow what it earns on those borrowed funds decides the returns it can deliver to shareholders.

HDFC Bank Kotak Bank ICICI Bank SBI NII 56186 26930 74798 98085 Provisions 12142 2216 19661 42776 Prov/NII (%) 21.61 8.23 26.29 43.61 Total Assets 1540639 358628 1098365 3912955 Networth 170986 48515 113386 232007 TA/NW (x) 9.0 7.4 9.7 16.9 GNPA 1.36 2.25 5.53 6.15 NNPA 0.33 0.71 1.41 2.23 RoA (%) 2.01 1.87 0.81 0.38 CET 1 / Tier 1 Ratio 16.7 17.3 14.72 9.77 ROE 15.35 12.25 6.8 6.24 Mcap 614252 267119 247291 171263 Mcap/NW 3.59 5.51 2.18 0.74

What also hurts SBI is its high provisioning to Net Interest Income ratio—or the amount it needs to put aside to cover possible defaults from the net interest it earns after meeting its interest costs. While the numbers indicated here are for the last fiscal ended, and include prudent COVID provisions, this is true for all the lenders.

Now let’s look at the NBFCs. Their leverage is far lower, also due to regulatory restraints, at between 4-6 times their networth, so they need to earn a higher RoA on their assets to deliver a decent ROE. Their margins also need to be stronger for them to accommodate their relatively higher provisioning, meet operational expenses and deliver profits. Here again, Bajaj Finance stands out as the best-in-class, which helps it deliver better ROE with lower leverage.

M&M Fin STFL Bajaj Fin NII 6492 7917 13497 Provisions 2319 2795 3929 Prov/NII 35.72 35.30 29.11 Total Assets 74071 109749 138055 Networth 11532 17978 32828 TA/NW 6.4 6.1 4.2 RoA 1.3 2.19 3.2 ROE 8.1 13.84 16.28 Mcap 17483 20273 195922 Mcap/NW 1.2 1.0 5.5

A look at the market capitalization of the NBFCs to their networth (or price to book value, if you will), shows that Bajaj Finance is clearly valued at a premium because of its financial credentials. What it also indicates, is that with the ratio at greater than equal to 1x at current market prices for the stocks of the two their rights issue offering NBFCs, the prospects may not be particularly exciting. Remember, stress in the system is set to rise, says RBI and the more capital efficient banks are looking to steal their business in an environment when credit flow is sluggish.