The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) earlier said that no coercive tax recovery can be made. It had prescribed procedures even for voluntary payment of taxes.

The Bombay High Court on Monday took cognizance of Goods and Services (GST) authorities taking coercive action against taxpayers. The respondents argued in Bombay High Court that the tax amount was voluntarily paid. The court said if the tax amount is paid then petitioner has the right to claim refund.

Bombay HC, however, maintains that GST authorities have to follow proper procedures to make recoveries.

