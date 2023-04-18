Breaking News
Apple Store Opening Mumbai Live: Flagship outlet opens its doors
Bombay HC says state cannot levy SGST on intermediary services by Indians to foreigners

By CNBC-TV18 Apr 18, 2023 8:31:59 PM IST (Published)

This will lead to the situation wherein the state will not be able to impose state GST and technically IGST cannot be levied on these transactions keeping in mind the statutory/constitutional provisions.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, April 18, said the state cannot impose state goods and services tax (SGST) on services rendered by Indian intermediaries to the recipients located outside of India.

In other words, state GST cannot be levied as per the constitutional and statutory provisions when the services are rendered outside the state.
This leads to the situation wherein the state will not be able to impose state GST and technically IGST cannot be levied on these transactions keeping in mind the statutory/constitutional provisions.
Also Read: Govt sees second highest GST collection in March 2023
Abhishek Rastogi, Founder of Rastogi Chambers, said, "We will have to wait for the final copy of the order and see how the division bench harmonises with the order passed by the third judge to decide on the fate of Indian intermediaries."
He said the Gujarat High Court, in a separate petition, recommended that the GST Council must treat this petition as a representation. It is hoped that in the interest of the Indian service providers, there will be a pragmatic solution at the earliest.
According to Taxguru, intermediary services by Indian suppliers to foreign principals are taxed to GST. That means, when an intermediary in India renders services to a principal located abroad and earns money in convertible foreign exchange, the Indian intermediary is liable to pay GST in India.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
